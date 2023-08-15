More important issues than tattoos when gardaí have recruitment and retention problems, says Simon Harris

There are “more important issues” if somebody has tattoos or not after three trainee gardaí were asked to leave due to visible tattoos, Further Education Minister Simon Harris has said.

The Minister, who served as Justice Minister earlier this year, said there are “more important issues” if trainees have tattoos when there are “serious” issues within the force.

“It’s largely an operational matter for the Garda Commissioner, I do believe there is a handbook that outlines what you need to do to become a guard,” he said.

“I also think when you have serious recruitment and retention issues, there are more important issues as to if someone does or doesn’t have a tattoo but it’s a matter for the Garda Commissioner.”

Minister Harris said he is “very respectful” of the role of the Garda Commissioner and the garda handbook.

“It is so important that we do everything we possibly can to increase the pace of recruitment and [Justice] Minister [Helen] McEntee herself has spoken of about wanting to look at that pipeline of recruitment.

“We’re back in a period of growing our garda numbers.”

He said Minister McEntee is also “giving consideration” to issues around the age of people becoming Gardaí and retirement ages.

“I also know that when it comes to issues around the age of entry and the retirement age that these are issues that the Minister is giving consideration to.

“There are fitness tests in place and medical tests and I suppose, one could put forward the argument that once you can pass them, does it matter whether you’re 34 or 36? But that’s a matter for Minister McEntee to consider.”

Three trainee gardaí were told their positions were being deferred due to having visible tattoos after they took up training in the Garda College in Templemore.

One trainee told the Irish Independent he feels he was treated “very unfairly” and has a tattoo of a lion on his hand.

It is understood on the cases of the two other cadets, one has a tattoo behind her ear while the other has a tattoo on her neck.