More ‘clarity’ needed on decisions taken by RTÉ’s top execs in relation to Tubridy payments, says Tánaiste

Micheál Martin said morale in RTÉ had been ‘hit hard’ by the top-up payments scandal

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has said more "clarity" is needed regarding the decisions taken by RTÉ executives in relation to undeclared payments to presenter Ryan Tubridy.

He said a review of governance and culture at RTÉ, commissioned by his cabinet colleague, Arts Minister Catherine Martin, will examine whether the broadcaster’s current governance structures are “fit for purpose”.

His comments come following last week’s revelations that RTÉ’s highest-paid presenter Ryan Tubridy received €345,000 in undeclared payments since 2017.

In the ensuing fallout, RTÉ suspended its outgoing Director General, Dee Forbes, while yesterday Ms Forbes announced that she was resigning early. Her resignation came amid a wave of calls for Ms Forbes to speak on the record about the payments to Mr Tubridy and to appear before the Dáil Public Accounts Committee (PAC).

RTÉ has said members of its board will appear before the PAC this week, but it has yet to reveal who will attend the committee hearing.

Mr Martin said RTÉ must deal with the issues "comprehensively" and with "transparency".

"The issue that has really emerged, is there are many people on average pay in RTÉ, indeed many people on low pay... and morale has been hit hard as a result of these revelations," he said.

"Our focus has to be on the overall health of the organisation and also the wellbeing of employees across RTÉ. So, I think the review should take that on board and I think future policies on pay and remuneration should take that on board also. There are many issues that have surfaced in light of these revelations that I think also need to be addressed by the RTÉ board."

Mr Martin said the review should be completed in a "reasonable timeline" and he could understand the public's frustration at RTÉ's handling of the scandal.

"The essential elements of this story I believe we know. It remains to be seen whether new material comes out," he added.

"We have been told, and the minister [Catherine Martin] has been told, that briefings and presentations to the Oireachtas Committe [PAC] will be comprehensive and I welcome that."

Mr Martin said RTÉ has “served the nation well” and that Government is “committed” to public service broadcasting but issues have arisen that “do need to be addressed”.

Mr Martin, who also serves as Minister for Defence, was speaking at the unveiling of a new Irish Defence Forces aircraft at the State’s military airfield in Baldonnell, Co Dublin, this afternoon.

The new Airbus C295 is a large twin-engine turboprop airlifter, and its primary role will be maritime surveillance, particularly fishery protection in the light and medium segment.

When asked by a member of the media at the event if RTÉ should have a defence and security correspondent, Mr Martin said: "that's a matter to put to the RTÉ board" but added: "They could do with a few more correspondents in this area but presumably they would suggest resources or whatever but yes, of course."