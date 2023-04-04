More cases of botulism linked to weight-loss treatment in Turkey

Irish people have been warned about getting weight-loss injections overseas

More patients who travelled to Turkey to have a controversial weight-loss procedure involving stomach injections with Botox have been infected with botulism, a life-threatening condition that causes paralysis, it has emerged.

Since late February and up until March 30 some 87 cases of botulism have been linked to Botox stomach injections, a rise of 20 since it was first reported in early March.

Turkey is a popular destination for people from Ireland having weight-loss surgery although no case of botulism has been notified here.

The European Centre for Disease Control said cases of botulism linked to intragastric injection of the botulinum neurotoxin (BoNT), commonly known as Botox and used off-label, have been reported in Germany (30), Austria (one), France (one), Switzerland (two), and Turkey (53).

“This is an increase of 18 cases in Germany, and one new case each in France and Switzerland, since the last update.”

Injections of Botox – commonly known as gastric Botox injections – are advertised as a way to relax the stomach muscles, with the aim of reducing appetite and aiding weight loss. But there is no evidence that they work and the procedure is not carried out in Ireland.

The watchdog said the information currently available indicates that all the cases had medical interventions aimed at helping them lose weight.

They were performed between February 3 and March 1 in Turkey. The cases are reported at two private hospitals – one in Istanbul and another in Izmir. Germany has reported that for the German patients, the injected doses ranged between 1,000 and 2,500 units of BoNT.

The symptoms ranged from mild to severe, and several cases have been hospitalised.

Among those hospitalised, a number are reported to have been admitted to intensive care units and received treatment with botulinum anti-toxin.

Individuals who have travelled to Istanbul and Izmir for intragastric BoNT treatment between February 3 and March 1 are encouraged to seek medical advice from their healthcare providers, particularly if they experience symptoms such as weakness, and difficulty in breathing and/or swallowing.

The watchdog said it strongly encourages EU citizens to avoid this treatment “as it is currently associated with a significant risk of developing botulism”.

Investigations carried out by Turkish authorities revealed licensed products were administered off-label for the treatment of obesity by injection.

“Consequently, the relevant departments of both the hospitals have had their activities suspended, and investigations have been launched against the parties involved.”

While it is considered rare, individuals receiving the injections for cosmetic purposes – for example, for facial wrinkle lines – or therapeutic treatments, such as muscle spasticity, may develop botulism if they are injected with an excessive dose, said the watchdog.

Symptoms of iatrogenic botulism include weakness and fatigue.

Toxicities following cosmetic treatment can include blurred vision, drooping eyelids, difficulty in swallowing and dry mouth. Toxicities following therapeutic treatment can include difficulty in breathing, indicating the administration of an overdose.

The symptoms of botulism can be very severe, and require intensive-care treatment.