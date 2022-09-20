Moore Street market seeks new traders to bring life back to Dublin city centre

A new drive to bring Dublin's Moore Street back to being a vibrant street market is seeking new traders, crafters and foodies to join the remaining stall holders who have kept the tradition alive for generations.

Once a bustling hub just off Henry Street, the years have not been kind to the market and the number of stalls and traders has diminished.

But the Temple Bar Company has now been tasked by Dublin City Council to revive the traders’ tradition with a four-day market that will run from Thursdays to Sundays on the street.

“Moore Street was Dublin’s premier market destination. It’s world renowned as a market and has been around since the 1880s, and what we are trying to do is attract new traders, new crafters, new people with a cultural interest, back onto the street along with the existing traders,” said Temple Bar Company’s Martin Harte.

“Some of the traders have been trading for five generations on this fantastic northside space as well as welcoming new traders reflecting a contemporary and culturally diverse Ireland.

“What we need now is people to come to us with their ideas. There’s no idea too bizarre. We want to work with start-up businesses as well. We’ve been doing this for a number of years in Temple Bar with our night market.

"We’ll provide the marquees, the tables, the security, the management, the set-up and the social media and marketing. So people don’t need to invest in capital equipment for this,” he added.

Two traders who have operated stalls on the street for 40 years or more are Phyllis Tynan and Caroline Alwright. They said they welcome the new plan if it brings new life and atmosphere to the street.

“Years ago the street was a vibrant place. It was busy, and a bit of craic. People were poorer then than now and we looked after them. But it’s a different place now,” said Phyllis.

“The older generation that like to ramble and come down and have a chat are a bit intimidated now because it’s not as friendly as it was,” said Caroline.

“We’re hoping that this idea will make the street vibrant again, so we’re happy to give it a go. We only want an improvement. We have to go with different things and different stalls because with the supermarkets now it’s not the same as it was. We’re looking forward to the plan,” said Phyllis.

Caroline said she has two granddaughters who could carry on the street trading tradition that has been in the family for four generations. “One of them is actually itching to get here. If the street improves definitely without a doubt I would encourage them to carry it on.”

Helping launch the initiative was actor and performer Phelim Drew, son of Ronnie Drew who toured the world with that other institution of the capital - The Dubliners.

“I certainly have my own memories of the street. Dad just loved Dublin people, he loved the way they talk and communicate, and he loved Moore Street and Henry Street. We used to come in here for the markets around Christmas time. That was our little outing with our father. It was a fantastic atmosphere,” he said.

Following the launch this month, it is hoped markets will take place throughout the autumn and into the Christmas period.

Anyone interested in enquiring about trading can contact admin@templebarcompany.com for more information.