Moore St 1916 preservation group launches battlefield map 

A group that has been campaigning for almost 20 years to preserve historical 1916 sites on Moore St has produced a free battlefield map.

Campaigner Patrick Cooney of the Save 16 Moore Street Committee and the 1916 Relatives Group said they decided to produce the map after giving the tour to politicians and relatives for years.

The tour starts at the side door of the GPO and follows the evacuation route of the volunteers into Henry Place, passing the famous White House and leading to No 10 Moore Street- where the garrison broke into the terrace, eventually occupying the entire block.

Key moments of the evacuation story are marked in the map, including that of James Connolly, Padraig Pearse and nurse Elizabeth O’Farrell.

"The campaign has been ongoing for nearly 20 years now and we involved the relatives of 1916, in particular James Connolly Heron whose great-grandson of James Connolly,” Mr Cooney told Independent.ie.

"At the time the whole area was up for demolition and not many people were going down there because the market was in pretty poor state, even then.

"James and I decided that we had to go down and see what was there…we wanted to work out what had happened down there and where it happened and if anything still stood apart from the terrace.

"So, with as many accounts as we could get off the internet and books we had, we started building the route from the side door of the GPO of the evacuation, into the terrace and through the laneways.

"We kind of plotted it in an archaeological way and behind an awful lot of grubbiness and modern interventions the vast majority of what we would call a battlefield site still existed.”

Expand Close A page from the Battlefield Moore Street map / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp A page from the Battlefield Moore Street map

Mr Cooney said it was then he realised he had a tour on his hands, and began to invite politicians down- to further show how important preserving the site it.

"We started inviting people to come down on tours, whether it be councillors, TDs, the president, ministers, we started taking them on what we called our ‘battlefield tours’,” he said.

“And they became incredibly successful, because anybody that went on the tour was essentially knocked out by the fact that there was so much still remaining and you had almost a ready-made historic trail.

"So, that's how it started - we never did them for profit or money.”

The bilingual map is currently available to download for free from the @savemoorestreetdublin and @MooreStreetTrust Facebook pages and hard copies will be available at various sites around the city centre once Covid restrictions ease further.

When asked if he thinks putting out online copies of the map now could encourage people to congregate in the area, Mr Cooney said: “People are down there anyway, even if town is a bit empty, I go down there and we have a number of people keeping an eye on the site to make sure there’s no illegal demolitions or anything like that.

“I found people to be very sensible during Covid regarding the social distancing and we could easily put the hard copies out there now but we’re saying ‘look you’ve got your smartphones, take a wander down there, stick to the restrictions.’”

The preservation group recently released an artists impression of their proposed plan for the area, and said their full plan will be launched “shortly”.

Hammerson, a UK property group that owns the six-acre site that stretches from O’Connell St to Moore St, is expected to be lodging a planning application for a retail office and residential units.

However, Dublin City Council voted unanimously last week to make Moore St an Architectural Conservation Area.

"[Hammersons] is a commercial developer, so they are never going to really meaningfully develop it in a historic way, or a cultural way or a social way,” Mr Cooney said.

"Our plan, which we will be launching shortly, ticks all the boxes, including economic.”

Online Editors