'Monster who killed my Ciara must never be freed', says father

Pic shows Gordon Molloy (23), of Ballinakill, Ballickmoyer, Co Laois, who was found guilty of murdering Ciara Campbell, who was found with multiple knife wounds in the house she shared with her young son in November 2007. PIC. COURTPIX DUBLIN FILE PIC.

The father of a young mother who was murdered by a former boyfriend has vowed to continue his fight to ensure her killer remains behind bars.

Gordon Molloy was 24 when he received a life sentence for stabbing to death 22-year-old Ciara Campbell because she had met another man.

Ciara, a mum-of-one, was found lying naked in the bath of her two-storey home in Ardmore Gardens, Carlow town, on November 12, 2007.

Molloy, from Ballickmoyler, Co Laois, stabbed her numerous times in a fit of rage fuelled by drink and jealousy, the Central Criminal Court heard in 2009.

Distress

Ciara's then four-year-old son Jamie witnessed her fatal stabbing at the hands of Molloy. His mum was stabbed 27 times.

Michael Glynn, Ciara's father, made his remarks after Molloy had his parole bid turned down for a third time.

"We received a letter from the Irish Prison Service telling us his parole was denied once again," he said.

"This is a huge relief to us as a family and Ciara's son Jamie.

"The fact that he can apply for parole every two years is causing us huge distress.

"He should have never been in a position to take our daughter from us in the first place.

"At the time of Ciara's death he was serving a five-year sentence for another crime and shouldn't have been on parole.

"No family should have to go through this worry and torment every two years. A life sentence should mean a life sentence.

"This man is a complete psycho, an animal and monster.

"We as a family and a wide circle of friends will continue to fight to keep him behind bars."

Mr Glynn told the KCLR FM radio station that any time he or a member of his family makes a submission to the Parole Board about Molloy's potential release, he is entitled to all of their documentation.

Pushing

"Thankfully Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan has said Molloy cannot meet with any family members for six months and all his psychological assessments and re-education have been limited," he said.

"It is not right he can see everything we write about anytime we try to stop him getting out on parole.

"All we receive from the authorities is a one-page letter telling us he is not being released - that's it."

Molloy admitted to gardai that Ciara asked him to leave before the fatal assault and he claimed she started "pushing" him out of the door.

In his statement to gardai, he said: "Then I picked up the knife and stabbed her. And then she screamed. I didn't know what to do. I stabbed her again lots of times."

The court heard that Molloy then stabbed himself in the neck and cut his throat. He later called for an ambulance.

