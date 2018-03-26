A brother of Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch has been treated in a Dublin hospital after injuring himself during an alleged hit in Turkey over the weekend.

Monk's brother hurt in balcony plunge as he flees two 'hitmen'

John Hutch Snr (65) suffered a suspected broken ankle in Kusadasi on Friday evening, after leaping from a balcony in an effort to flee.

Gardai are carrying out their own enquiries into the incident and have received reports from his relatives that he spotted two men in balaclavas at the front door of the apartment shortly before 7pm. Jumped

Hutch's family members told gardai that he saw two men dressed in black through a peephole in the steel reinforced door of the property. He then fled through the apartment and jumped over the balcony, according to relatives.

Hutch, who has previously survived an attempt on his life from a Kinahan hit team, returned to Dublin on Saturday before being admitted to the Mater Hospital. He was treated over a number of hours for a suspected broken ankle, and was later discharged that night.

A source told the Herald gardai are still continuing their efforts to verify the veracity of the claims that two suspected hitmen arrived at the Turkish property to confront Hutch. "He has been targeted by the Kinahan cartel before, and gardai are still trying to establish if two men armed with firearms were indeed present at the property at the time," the source said.

Gardai have been posted outside Hutch's family home in the north inner city over the last 18 months in order to prevent further attacks at the property.

Hutch is not believed to be directly involved in the feud but his life is under threat due to his family connections.

His nephews, Gary Hutch and Derek Coakley Hutch, have also been killed in murders linked to the feud, while his brother Eddie Hutch (58) was murdered in February 2016. In September 2016, a two-man hit team attempted to murder John Hutch at his home off the North Circular Road.

A total of six shots were fired but he managed to escape serious injury after fleeing into his home when he was chased by a masked man. Two gunmen linked to the Kinahan cartel are believed to have carried out the attempted hit - in front of their target's disabled daughter - at around 5.25pm.

It also emerged last week that gardai are probing if the Hutch/Kinahan feud has claimed up to 18 lives since the first murder in September 2015. A senior garda stated that, while officially the number remains at 15, a further three killings are being looked at as having direct links to the bloody dispute. The revelation was made at a hearing in which the ongoing feud was described as one of the deadliest in the history of the State.

It was also stated that the Kinahan cartel have an "almost limitless" pool of resources in terms of firearms and cash. Murder "The number of people who have lost their lives in the dispute both here and abroad is 15, but there are up to three other deaths which are being looked at as being part of the feud, but which have not yet been fully linked to the dispute," a senior source said.

A number of murder attempts have also been foiled by gardai in recent weeks, including a planned hit on John Hutch's son Jonathan. Armed gardai from the Emergency Response Unit (ERU), backed up by local officers, swooped on a suspected hit team near Gorey, Co Wexford. A number of firearms were recovered in the operation, which was led by the Drugs and Organised Crime Bureau (DOCB).

