| 16.3°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Monkeypox arrives in Ireland: how prepared are we?

As health authorities get ready for the spread of the disease, scientists believe the end of smallpox vaccinations in the 1970s leaves us more vulnerable

Protection: Smallpox vaccination in 1967. Most countries stopped their programmes in the 1970s. Photo by United States Department of Health Education and Welfare via Getty Images Expand
Symptoms: Blisters are one of the signs of monkeypox Expand
Sam McConkey: &lsquo;Monkeypox is more common in rodents than in monkeys&rsquo; Expand

Close

Protection: Smallpox vaccination in 1967. Most countries stopped their programmes in the 1970s. Photo by United States Department of Health Education and Welfare via Getty Images

Protection: Smallpox vaccination in 1967. Most countries stopped their programmes in the 1970s. Photo by United States Department of Health Education and Welfare via Getty Images

Symptoms: Blisters are one of the signs of monkeypox

Symptoms: Blisters are one of the signs of monkeypox

Sam McConkey: &lsquo;Monkeypox is more common in rodents than in monkeys&rsquo;

Sam McConkey: ‘Monkeypox is more common in rodents than in monkeys’

/

Protection: Smallpox vaccination in 1967. Most countries stopped their programmes in the 1970s. Photo by United States Department of Health Education and Welfare via Getty Images

Kim Bielenberg Twitter Email

We had barely got over the worst of Covid-19 when news arrived this month of another worrying virus spreading across Europe. This week, monkeypox finally arrived on the island of Ireland.

While the coronavirus was new when it wreaked havoc in the spring of 2020, monkeypox has been around for more than half a century in Africa. It has largely escaped our attention because Ireland and western Europe were largely ­unaffected.

Related topics

More On Monkeypox

Most Watched

Privacy