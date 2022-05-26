Monkeypox arrives in Ireland: how prepared are we?

We had barely got over the worst of Covid-19 when news arrived this month of another worrying virus spreading across Europe. This week, monkeypox finally arrived on the island of Ireland.

While the coronavirus was new when it wreaked havoc in the spring of 2020, monkeypox has been around for more than half a century in Africa. It has largely escaped our attention because Ireland and western Europe were largely ­unaffected.

The first recorded case in a human was a nine-year-old old boy in Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) in 1970. The disease had earlier been discovered in monkeys in captivity.

Scientists are trying to find out how and why it has started spreading in Europe and other parts of the world that normally only experience rare cases of travellers or visitors arriving with the disease from west and central Africa.

The Indo Daily: Monkeypox Explained - What is it, should we be worried and are we ready to deal with it?

The most noticeable symptoms are an itchy rash of red spots that turn into blisters, and fever.

By Thursday, the number of cases in the UK was heading towards the hundred mark, and there were more than 219 cases in total outside the African countries where it is endemic. The first case on the island of Ireland was discovered in the North in recent days and officially confirmed on Thursday.

Dr Graham Fry, lead consultant of Dublin’s Tropical Medical Bureau, says he does not know of any previous case being diagnosed in Ireland, but he said it was only a matter of time before the virus arrived here because of our interconnectedness with Britain.

Perhaps we are now more conscious of the spread of viruses. Although monkeypox is very different to Covid-19, there is an eerie familiarity to the bulletins about the illness. At first there are just a few cases, but then it spreads to dozens of countries. There is talk of self-isolation, PCR testing and the availability of vaccines.

Professor Sam McConkey, an authority on tropical medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland, worked as a doctor in Sierra Leone when there were a number of monkeypox cases. He believes part of the interest in the virus is down to the attention-grabbing name.

“The name is catchy, but like swine flu, which didn’t live primarily in pigs, it is a bit misleading, because monkeypox is more common in rodents than in monkeys,” he says.

Expand Close Symptoms: Blisters are one of the signs of monkeypox / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Symptoms: Blisters are one of the signs of monkeypox

It is transmitted to humans through scratches or bites from infected animals.

This week, the European Centre of Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC) warned there was a potential risk of human-to-animal transmission in Europe. It called for collaboration between medical and veterinary authorities to stop the spread of monkeypox to pets and wildlife.

The disease is from the same family of viruses as smallpox, but is usually much milder, particularly the west African strain of the virus that has spread in Europe.

According to the ECDC, the west African strain has been observed to have a case fatality rate of 3.3pc in Nigeria. Other estimates put it as low as 1pc.

Mortality is higher among children and young adults, and immunocompromised patients are at risk of severe disease. Most people recover within weeks, however.

A more dangerous central African strain has a death rate of about 10pc.

The virus is not as easily transmitted as Covid-19, and by Thursday of this week there had been no recorded deaths in the outbreak outside Africa.

Experts believe the virus is being spread through intimate skin-on-skin contact, usually by someone who has an active rash. “ Monkeypox is not normally considered in the category of sexually transmitted diseases,” McConkey says. “But it does appear that in some recent cases in Europe it is spreading in networks of men who identified as gay or bisexual. It may not necessarily be sexual transmission. It could be close contact.”

People who closely interact with someone who is infectious are at greater risk: this includes household members, sexual partners and healthcare workers.

McConkey said he knew of one case where a nurse caught it through exposure to a patient’s bedsheets. The risk of spread within the community in general is very low, however.

World Health Organisation (WHO) officials have expressed concern that more infections could arise as people gather for festivals, parties and holidays during the summer.

Fears have also been expressed in the gay community and among doctors that there is danger that there might be a stigma attached to the disease and this may be counterproductive when it comes to stopping its spread.

“Stigmatising groups of people because of a disease is never acceptable,” the WHO said. “It can be a barrier to ending an outbreak as it may prevent people from seeking care, and lead to undetected spread.”

Health authorities here have been preparing for a number of cases. A multidisciplinary incident management team has been established by the HSE to organise the response.

Scientists believe that this is a disease that is more likely to affect those under 50. Dr Graham Fry says those who are over that age are likely to be protected if they received the smallpox vaccine.

Smallpox vaccines offer protection against the virus, and are likely to be used in a targeted way to prevent the spread of the disease. There is unlikely to be a need for a mass vaccination programme.

Scientists believe that the surge in monkeypox cases in recent years may have been accelerated by the end of the global smallpox vaccination programme before 1980, when the disease was declared eradicated. Vaccinations ended in Ireland in 1972. The last recorded case of smallpox outside a laboratory was in Somalia in 1977.

Since the vaccination programme finished, the proportion of the population protected against monkeypox has diminished.

Two years ago, the research scientist Romulus Breban warned in the WHO Bulletin of the epidemic potential of monkeypox because of the decline in immunity since the end of the smallpox vaccination programme. “This outbreak was really waiting to happen,” Dr Breban, a researcher at the Pasteur Institute in Paris, told the Guardian this week.

“Our immunity level is almost zero. People aged 50 and above are likely to be immune but the rest of us are not, so we are very, very susceptible.”

In the wake of 9/11, Ireland was one of several countries to acquire a stockpile of smallpox vaccine, for use in the event of a bioterrorism attack. In 2002, the Irish Times reported that the Irish Medicines Board (IMB) had obtained 600,000 doses of the vaccine. There were fears at the time that smallpox would be used in germ warfare.

Professor Kingston Mills, lecturer in experimental immunology, said these stockpiles would not be used now if they still exist because they would have expired after two decades.

The HSE said this week that the State was working to secure new supplies of smallpox vaccine in preparation for monkeypox arising here.

Rather than immunising a vast number of people, the authorities are likely to employ a technique known as “ring vaccination” if there are cases. Healthcare workers would vaccinate the close contacts of people who have been infected.

These vaccinations are already happening in Britain. By Thursday, it was not yet clear when these vaccines would be available in Ireland.

There are currently two smallpox vaccines that can be used for immunisation against monkeypox. One made by the Danish company Bavarian Nordic goes by the brand names Jynneos, Imvamune or Imvanex, and this is likely to be prescribed in Ireland.

It has US approval for the prevention of both smallpox and monkeypox. European Union approval is for smallpox, although doctors can prescribe it “off label” for monkeypox. The vaccine makers have said they would probably apply for a label extension with the EU’s drug watchdog to include monkeypox.

The other, older vaccine, made by Emergent BioSolutions, is known as ACAM2000 but it does not have EU approval.

McConkey says the healthcare sector has been preparing for the possibility of monkeypox cases. There are likely to be training packages for frontline staff. Personal protective equipment (PPE) similar to that used in the pandemic will be required.

Expand Close Sam McConkey: ‘Monkeypox is more common in rodents than in monkeys’ / Facebook

Twitter

Email

Whatsapp Sam McConkey: ‘Monkeypox is more common in rodents than in monkeys’

Staff will be trained in how to take diagnostic samples in suspected cases from skin lesions and from throat swabs. The disease is detected through a PCR test.

The samples will be taken to the National Virus Reference Laboratory at UCD. A result should be available within 24 hours.

In most cases discovered so far in Europe, the symptoms have been mild and most do not require hospitalisation. However, if the symptoms are more serious, patients could be taken to the National Isolation Unit at the Mater Hospital.

“Historically, monkeypox has been of low to moderate infectivity. We have not seen outbreaks of sustained community transmission,” McConkey says.

“We are hoping that it follows the same trajectory as outbreaks in Nigeria and Congo.”

This week, the UK Health Security Agency advised those in direct or household contact with a confirmed case to self-isolate for 21 days.

A person is considered at high risk of having caught the infection if they have had household or sexual contact with an infected person, or have changed an infected person’s bedding without wearing PPE.

The first official case of infection in the UK outbreak emerged on May 7 in an airline passenger arriving from Nigeria.

In the following days, other unrelated cases emerged, particularly after photos were published of monkeypox lesions. Doctors recognised the symptoms in their patients and a number of other cases have been confirmed.

This has led to speculation that the virus has been spreading in the UK for some time.

Professor David Heymann, who chairs a World Health Organisation expert group, told the Guardian it was possible the virus entered the UK two or three years ago and spread under the radar.

Monkeypox symptoms

Itchy rash

Fever (over 38.5C)

Headache

Muscle aches

Backache

Swollen lymph nodes

Chills

Exhaustion

The rash starts as raised red spots that quickly change into little blisters. It usually develops within one to three days of the start of the fever or other symptoms.

Source: HPSC