'Monk' could face charges for attack at Regency Hotel

An investigation into the Regency Hotel attack which sparked the Kinahan/Hutch feud is expected to recommend charges against Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch and a number of his closest associates.

The Irish Independent understands the team of detectives involved in the exhaustive enquiry at Ballymun station are in the final stages of preparing a file for the DPP.

Sources revealed the Monk has been identified as one of the alleged ringleaders of the attack and there may be enough circumstantial evidence to charge him with conspiracy to commit murder.

A final decision has yet to be made and even if gardaí do recommend charges the file will have to be carefully reviewed by the DPP.

Gardaí have also identified up to a dozen people who were involved in the attack, including the hit team and their getaway drivers, based on evidence which includes analysis of phone traffic and CCTV footage.

It is understood part of the evidence against Hutch and four of his associates centres on a trip they took to a shooting range in Krakow in Poland less than two weeks before the attack at the Drumcondra venue.

Drug dealer and Kinahan cartel member David Byrne was shot dead when a five-strong killer squad - including three men dressed as ERU members armed with AK47 rifles - struck at a boxing weigh-in on February 5, 2016.

Gardaí believe the audacious attack was masterminded by the Monk who had planned to murder cartel boss Daniel Kinahan and several of his top lieutenants in one major incident.

The dramatic assault was in revenge for the murder of Hutch's nephew Gary by Kinahan's men in September 2015. It was followed by an attempt to assassinate the Monk in Lanzarote three months later on New Year's Eve.

Sources close to the former armed robber claimed he had been "left with no choice" but strike back because he believed the Kinahans could not be trusted and would keep sending hitmen to kill him.

However the planned massacre failed to materialise when Kinahan and his close associates, including Byrne's brother Liam, escaped through a back door of the hotel.

The attack unleashed an unprecedented cycle of bloodshed as the Kinahan cartel carried out 14 murders over the following two years - so far the feud has claimed 18 lives including two completely innocent men.

The death toll includes the Monk's brother Eddie, three of his nephews and two of his closest friends.

Last year the Regency investigation experienced a setback after the trial of the Monk's nephew Patrick Hutch (26) collapsed following the tragic death of the officer in charge of the enquiry, Detective Superintendent Colm Fox.

It was the State's case Hutch was the man dressed as a woman and although he did not shoot David Byrne, he was part of a "shared intention" to commit the offence. Patrick Hutch had denied the charges.

In February 2019 the Director of Public Prosecutions entered a nolle prosequi and dropped the charges against the Monk's nephew.

The prosecution counsel said the State was no longer in a position to lead evidence on a number of matters as a result of the death of the lead investigating garda.