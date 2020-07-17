| 16.2°C Dublin

'Monk' could face charges for attack at Regency Hotel

Gerry &lsquo;The Monk&rsquo; Hutch. Expand

Gerry &lsquo;The Monk&rsquo; Hutch.

Paul Williams Email

An investigation into the Regency Hotel attack which sparked the Kinahan/Hutch feud is expected to recommend charges against Gerry 'the Monk' Hutch and a number of his closest associates.

The Irish Independent understands the team of detectives involved in the exhaustive enquiry at Ballymun station are in the final stages of preparing a file for the DPP.

Sources revealed the Monk has been identified as one of the alleged ringleaders of the attack and there may be enough circumstantial evidence to charge him with conspiracy to commit murder.