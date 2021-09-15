| 14.7°C Dublin

Monk calls for better protections for church whistleblowers after being ostracised from Co Meath monastery

Silverstream Priory, Stamullen, Co Meath. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand
Fr Benedict Andersen Expand

Sarah Mac Donald

A monk who raised concerns over financial governance and inappropriate behaviour at a Co Meath monastery has called for new protections for whistleblowers in the Catholic Church.

Fr Benedict Andersen, who was formerly second in command at Silverstream Priory near Stamullen, Co Meath, told the Irish Independent that he now finds himself out of ministry, with no income and living in America.

“It might be a good time for some new protections for those who become whistleblowers in the church,” he said.

