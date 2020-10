Moneygall honour centenary star Moll Collins with drive-by birthday celebrations

Birthdays in the age of Covid-19 are strange affairs but Moneygall made sure Moll Collins will never forget her 100th.

The County Offaly town pulled out all the stops to ensure their centenarian had a brilliant birthday celebration and were not going to let coronavirus get in the way of recognising a wonderful life.

Moneygall National School students kickstarted the celebrations by serenading Moll with a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' outside her house before a convoy of locals drove by to give their best wishes.

In a video on the Moneygall Village Facebook page, a procession befitting royalty then rolls past as locals pay their respects to Moll by beeping their horns.

Such was the size of the crowd wishing to celebrate with Moll, gardaĆ­ from Roscrea and Nenagh organised and assisted in the drive-by and Garda Lorraine Fahy presented a bouquet of flowers to the woman of the hour.

Moll sat on a chair outside her house and waved to the passersby while accompanied by family, looking thrilled with what was unfolding.

While social distancing guidelines and Covid-19 have stolen many opportunities to celebrate this year, the people of Moneygall have shown coronavirus cannot crush community spirit.

Online Editors