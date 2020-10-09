Moneygall honour centenary star Moll Collins with drive-by birthday celebrations

Birthdays in the age of Covid-19 are strange affairs but Moneygall made sure Moll Collins will never forget her 100th.

The County Offaly town pulled out all the stops to ensure their centenarian had a brilliant birthday celebration and were not going to let coronavirus get in the way of recognising a wonderful life.

Moneygall National School students kickstarted the celebrations by serenading Moll with a rendition of 'Happy Birthday' outside her house before a convoy of locals drove by to give their best wishes.

In a video on the Moneygall Village Facebook page, a procession befitting royalty then rolls past as locals pay their respects to Moll by beeping their horns.

Such was the size of the crowd wishing to celebrate with Moll, gardaí from Roscrea and Nenagh organised and assisted in the drive-by and Garda Lorraine Fahy presented a bouquet of flowers to the woman of the hour.

Moll sat on a chair outside her house and waved to the passersby while accompanied by family, looking thrilled with what was unfolding.

While social distancing guidelines and Covid-19 have stolen many opportunities to celebrate this year, the people of Moneygall have shown coronavirus cannot crush community spirit.

Online Editors