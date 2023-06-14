Money raised from last year’s RTÉ Late Late Toy Show Appeal awarded to 147 different organisations

Money raised from last year’s RTÉ Late Late Toy Show Appeal has been awarded to 147 different organisations supporting young people and their families.

Funds totalling nearly €4m was raised by the Irish public as a result of the call-out made during last November’s show, Ryan Tubridy’s final time presenting the Yuletide-themed show.

The money will go towards helping the lives of 1.2m children, young people and their families with every county in the country receiving some level of support.

The amounts allocated range from €4,000 up to €60,000 and cover a wide range of projects supporting young children and their families on the island of Ireland.

Recipients include an Offaly project that provides equine therapy to children who have experienced trauma from domestic abuse to a Sligo resource centre that supports children and refugees from Ukraine.

Community Foundation Ireland, which manages the grant process for RTÉ, said the struggle for funding is “intense” given the impact of the cost-of-living when it comes to public donations.

Grants were provided under three key areas of support, namely Addressing Essential Needs, Creativity and Play and Health and Wellbeing.

Nearly €2m from the fund was award to provide health and disability supports and mental health services for more than 100,000 children and their families.

Grants include funding a development trauma intervention for the Irish Foster Care Association, supports for youngsters with additional needs and therapeutic care services in Kerry.

Nationwide, the Toy Show Appeal is providing 80 extra home-care support hours monthly for life-limited children via the Jack & Jill Children’s Foundation, who have received €45,000.

In Waterford, Solas Cancer Support Centre has been awarded €55,000 to help up to 60 children impacted by a cancer diagnosis or a bereavement.

Some €58,000 has been allocated to the Crann Centre CLG in Wexford to help deliver a programme of outdoor play for youngsters who are neuro-divergent.

A figure of €58,000 has been awarded to a Meath project which offers therapies to over 100 children with additional behavioural and psychological needs.

Cope Galway has been allocated €32,000 to help run ‘Helping Kids First’, an initiative to provide supports to children in emergency accommodation.

RTÉ’s outgoing DG Dee Forbes said that “children’s voices have always been at the very core of the Late Late Show” and paid tribute to the Irish public for its fundraising efforts.

“Thanks to the incredible generosity of our viewers, thousands of children are now being supported in so many different ways,” she said.

“To everyone who donated, a huge ‘thank you’ - this will help so many young lives in the year ahead and is a remarkable testimony to Ireland’s renowned generosity.”

Funding was also allocated to some 14 projects in Northern Ireland including one working with refugees in Belfast and supports for youngsters on the Autism spectrum.

Founded in 2020, the RTÉ Toy Show Appeal has raised over €17.5m for children’s charities to date and supported over 1m young people.

Over the past three years 359 grants have been provided to 226 children’s charities across the island of Ireland.