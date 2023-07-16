‘Money for jam’: John Delaney recruits Irish directors for firms selling products from CBD oil to ‘adult entertainment’

‘It’s 100pc legit by the way. I wouldn’t put it to you otherwise’

John Delaney is recruiting Irish contacts to become directors of brass-plate-style companies for overseas businesses involved in selling cannabis oil and other e-commerce schemes for €3,000 a year.

He has boasted that it is “money for jam”.

A Sunday Independent Investigation has established that Delaney, the former chief executive of the Football Association of Ireland (FAI), has helped recruit some 10 Irish people as directors for companies that want to sell goods and process payments from bank accounts and companies based in Ireland.

A representative of the UK company that Delaney is working with told an undercover reporter that Irish recruits would be directors of firms whose businesses include dating websites, selling cannabis oil and body-building supplements.

Insisting the scheme was “one million per cent legitimate”, the UK company formations manager said his firm works with a small number of adult entertainment sites but recruits would not be required to work with them.

‘Quick one for you. I have a scheme that can make you three grand a year’

Companies that are incorporated in a country but that have no real connection with that country are known as brass-plate operations.

Last springtime, Delaney approached a number of his former supporters in amateur football about the scheme, sending them voice notes on WhatsApp.

In one message, he boasted about meeting Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys at a €195-a-head black-tie St Patrick’s Day ball in London.

John Delaney Tapes

In the message, Delaney told a football volunteer based in Ulster, that “unfortunately” he no longer had access to a box in the Aviva Stadium for matches.

He said Minister Humphreys had discussed the football volunteer at the event where they met.

“Great lady,” said Delaney in the voice note. “She came over to me at a function and said ‘hello’, which is very good of her. Top woman.”

Minister for Social Protection Heather Humphreys says they talked for 30 seconds

In a separate message, Delaney said: “Quick one for you. I have a scheme that can make you three grand a year and 500 quid that will help with any introduction you give. It’s directorships of companies in Ireland.

“You can’t have been a director of a company before, that’s all. So, a lot of my mates are doing it. It’s 100pc legit by the way, I wouldn’t put it to you otherwise. Text me if it’s of interest and I’ll get the stuff sent on to you followed on by a Zoom call.

“Again, it’s your decision if you want to go with it or not. But it’s a handy three grand and you get 500 quid for everyone else who does it. 100pc legit. Cheers.”

After the sign-up material was emailed to the grassroots football activist, Delaney sent another voice note.

“Just a quickie,” said Delaney. “Did you have a look at that proposal? Gimme a shout today. It’s money for jam, pal. Gimme a shout back.”

A separate football activist received a similar approach from Delaney. The former FAI CEO said he had a scheme for him to “make a few quid”.

The material sent out to prospective directors came from Mark Rooney, who works with Merchant Connect Incorporations (MCI), a business based in Essex in England.

It helps online traders apply for merchant account facilities and with acquiring banks and payment service providers in Europe and North America.

Rooney’s email contained a PowerPoint presentation that said his clients include “varied” business activities that “can include the sale of goods, movie streaming, gaming, e-books, fitness, social networking, CBD sales, among others.”

‘This is not a sales proposition, you are not required to pay any fees’

The presentation said all clients and their activities “are vetted by our compliance team internally before they are even considered for this opportunity”.

The presentation said the recruits would be “business franchisees”.

“Our existing clients are offering the blueprint for a successful business model and need appropriate individuals to take up the position as owners of the business entities,” the presentation says.

“This is not a sales proposition, you are not required to pay any fees, costs or expenses of any kind. You will not have to report to any location. This job is done completely remotely from home. Perfect opportunity to make extra money.”

The presentation said the recruits will have minimal work.

“Your main duties will include reviewing and signing any necessary documents that may be required and providing them back via email or post,” it said. “You will need to be responsive to email daily as this is our main way of communication.”

The presentation said directors will be paid between €2,500 and €5,000, with the first payment due within three months of the merchant company processing its first payment.

Applicants are required to be over 21 and have no previous directorships or company shareholdings. A director must have no felony criminal record and be willing to provide up to six months bank statements, a copy of a passport and utility bills. They are expected to commit for two to three years.

In a call with an undercover reporter professing to be interested in the scheme, Rooney said Delaney knew his boss and the former FAI CEO was helping with the “onboarding of directors”.

​He said Delaney had helped recruit some 10 Irish directors for MCI but they had more clients than directors currently available in Ireland. He said Delaney helped bring them people who are “kosher”.

MCI has over 600 directors recruited in the UK and Rooney said he had recruited family members and neighbours into directorships and “everybody on board has been happy”. He said the Irish companies would have no employees but needed the directors to set up Irish bank accounts. He said a recent Delaney recruit had only had to sign two documents in three months and had received €1,500 already.

One person Delaney approached in Ireland told the Sunday Independent that the former FAI CEO Delaney said his directorship role would involve a company processing large amounts of cryptocurrency. Rooney, however, said he was not aware of any such cryptocurrency business.

A director who 'hands over the keys’ to someone else does so at their peril

Asked if the companies included selling pornography, Rooney said: “Can I be upfront and honest with you? We did a lot of adult entertainment before I started. Because the boss wanted to attract more high-brow clients we had to move away from that. We now have very, very few adult entertainment clients.”

In England, Rooney said his company had recruited someone who works in a prison, and a mortgage broker. He realised having an “adult entertainment” directorships “wouldn’t go down very well” with their employers.

He said MCI could not say what company a prospective director would work with. Once an applicant is vetted and approved, their details are presented to clients to decide if they want that person to become a director of their Irish company.

Rooney added the companies were like Deliveroo and Amazon, but were involved in selling CBD oil and “gym protein pills and powders”.

He said the work involved signing a small amount of paperwork each year and he would “always be on the end of the phone” to give guidance.

“You won’t sign anything until we see it first,” he said.

He said Irish directors received slightly more money than their British counterparts as they were required to use their home addresses for the newly incorporated businesses.

In a recent High Court case involving Greymountain — an Irish company involved in a $186m (€165m) international binary options trading fraud — Judge Michael Twomey ruled that the “corporate veil” protecting Greymountain’s directors from personal liability could be pierced, because the two paid Irish directors had provided a “total lack of oversight”.

A senior counsel experienced in corporate governance who was consulted by the Sunday Independent on the MCI scheme said: “A director of an Irish company has a duty to exercise reasonable care, skill and diligence in carrying out their functions. They owe a range of other duties under companies legislation and arising from case law.

“A director cannot take a ‘hands-off’ approach. In some circumstances the court can make a director personally liable for the company’s actions: therefore, the director cannot use corporate status to shield themselves.

"This is so, even if the director did not actively involve themselves in the company’s day-to-day affairs. A director who ‘hands over the keys’ to someone else does so at their peril.”

The Sunday Independent approached Delaney’s solicitor for comment but received no response. MCI did not respond to questions.

Since leaving the FAI in 2019, Delaney has set up a new life as a business consultant in the UK. He works through his company Delay Ltd and has had a baby girl with a new partner. Delaney is under investigation by the Corporate Enforcement Authority (CEA) in Ireland for suspected company law breaches during his time at the FAI.

The CEA investigation has stalled due to a three-year legal battle with Delaney over access to his FAI emails. A Court of Appeal judgment is due presently.

In recent months Delaney has worked with a number of UK football clubs on commercial deals.

In a social-media post, Delaney was named by Birmingham City as being among its clients who attended the club’s annual corporate golf weekend in Marbella earlier this year.

Delaney was also thanked publicly by Murray Millgen, Hibernian FC’s head of commercial, for helping set up a deal between the Edinburgh club and Omnia Group Services to provide outsourced payroll work.

A spokesman for Social Protection Minister Heather Humphreys said there was “no meeting” with Delaney in March.

“The minister was in attendance at an Irish function in London during her St Patrick’s Day visit,” he said. “She passed the concerned individual’s table and said hello. The extent of the engagement was about 30 seconds.”