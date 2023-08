Monaghan crash tragedy: It was the biggest night of Kiea and Dlava’s young lives – until tragedy hit

After months of excitement, debs night had finally arrived for Kiea McCann and Dlava Mohamed, a night of jangling nerves and ballgowns, but also one to let loose and have fun

A garda officer stands at the closed N54 outside Clones, Co Monaghan. Photo: Liam McBurney/PA Wire

Catherine Fegan Today at 03:30