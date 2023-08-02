Monaghan crash: School pays tribute to ‘gorgeous soul’ Dlava (16) and ‘kind and warm-hearted’ Kiea (17) who died in debs night tragedy

Largy College will be open a book of condolence for Kiea and Dlava on Friday from 9am until 1pm.

The school of Kiea McCann (17) and her best friend Dlava Mohamed (16), who died in a car crash on their way to a debs ball in Monaghan on Monday night, has said it will open a book of condolences for the two teenagers.

Largy College will be open a book of condolence for Kiea and Dlava on Friday from 9am until 1pm.

In a statement, the school described Dlava as a student with a “warm smile” and “gentle hello” for those she met in the corridor.

"Dlava's determination shone through in everything she did. She was hard working and resilient. She had settled in so well to the Clones area and the Largy College community and was an integral part of our Third Year group,” the school said.

"Dlava was a very moral young girl who had a strong sense of right and wrong and the courage of her convictions to express these. Dlava was a gorgeous soul who radiated goodness.

"She expressed such love and devotion to her beloved family. Dlava showed great loyalty and compassion to her circle of friends and was someone they could rely on as a true confidant.

"Dlava would have been going into Transition Year in September and was looking forward with excitement to all that was involved in this.

"The Largy College school community is devastated by the tragic realisation that we will never witness the incredible potential of the amazing young woman she was destined to become, given her kind spirit and abundance of promise. May she Rest in Peace."

Her friend Kiea is described as a “lovely student to teach” who had an “innate loyalty” to her peers.

"Kiea was a friendly, kind and warm-hearted girl, who always demonstrated a willingness to support others. She was never afraid to give up her time to help her peers. This innate loyalty made her a very popular classmate,” the school said.

"Kiea was a hardworking student and always worked to the best of her ability. She had a caring nature and possessed a love for children Kiea held family in the highest regard; she was a deeply family-oriented girl, adored by everyone.

"Kiea was looking forward to embarking on third level studies in Childcare at Cavan Institute, having completed her work experience in a local creche.

"The Largy College school community is heartbroken by the loss of Kiea, a lovely girl with immense potential and zest for life. It is truly heartbreaking that she will never get to see her dreams come true. The sadness is profound and deeply felt. May she Rest in Peace."

It comes as both families prepare to bid a final farewell to the friends, who will both be laid to rest tomorrow.

Kiea McCann (left) and Dlava Mohamed, who both died in a car crash in Co Monaghan on Monday night

Kiea’s remains were returned to the family home in Clones last night where she will stay until her removal to the Sacred Heart Chapel, Clones for her funeral mass at 2pm tomorrow.

Kiea's funeral procession will leave her family home at 1.30pm and she will be laid to rest in Mount St Oliver's Cemetery, Clones afterwards.

Dlava will be laid to rest at Clonskeagh Mosque in Dublin on Thursday morning. She will return to the family home this evening in the Diamond, Clones for 7pm.

"Dlava will be leaving the Diamond Clones on Thursday morning at 6.45am to arrive at Clonskeagh Mosque & Culture Centre 19 Roebuck Road at 13:30pm for her Funeral Services. Her Gentle soul will be laid to rest at 3pm in Newcastle Muslim Cemetery, Dublin,” her death notice reads.