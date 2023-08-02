Monaghan crash: Principal describes breaking the news of deaths of two teens to friends as ‘hardest five minutes of my career’

A school principal has said that breaking the news of the deaths of teen best friends, Kiea McCann and Dlava Mohamed, was the “hardest five minutes” of her career.

Principal of Largy College in Clones, Co Monaghan, Sharon Magennis said after news had broke that two of her students had died in a collision on Monday, she had to tell students and parents what horror had unfolded.

“We took the students into the school,” Ms Magennis told Morning Ireland on RTÉ Radio One.

“To have to say that, to speak to students, parents that were there at that time. That was indeed the hardest five minutes of my career.

“It was just a scene of utter heartbreak and devastation. And those friends, they will need to be together for the next number of days, weeks and months and we need so much support in the time ahead.”

The two best friends were on their way to their debs ball from the school, when they perished in the crash, which saw 16-year-old Dlava’s sister Auin, 18, and fellow student, Oisin Clerkin, 18, hospitalised. While driver, Anthony McGinn, 60, was in a critical condition.

“Dlava was always smiling,” the principal said. “She was gorgeous, so loyal and bubbly. She was always very happy around school. She really had a goodness. She was just full of energy.”

Ms Magennis remembered the final photograph of the two friends before the Debs they never managed to make it to.

“Dlava in her blue dress and Kiea (17) in her red dress. The picture that paints. In debs dresses, it just doesn't bear thinking about,” she said.

“Kia was pleasant and courteous. She had a great love of children and she had hoped to go on to study childcare at third level. And now that is a dream that will just not be realised.”

Dlava had just completed her Junior Cert and was due to go into Transition Year but again her promise would not be fulfilled.

“Dlava will be a massive loss to our school community,” Ms Magennis said.

Kia had completed her school and had finished her Leaving Cert Applied, the principal explained.

“Both girls were absolutely integral to our community and we are just heartbroken at this time,” she added.

The school had been opened yesterday morning, the principal explained, and a critical incident team meeting had taken place, to deal with the tragedy.

There would be, the principal added, a “listening ear for students in dark days ahead.”

Kiea McCann (left) and Dlava Mohamed, who both died in a car crash in Co Monaghan on Monday night

“Our staff, as you can imagine, are shocked by the loss of these two very beautiful girls and we're all very, very aware that there will be empty chairs, come September. It's just heartbreaking.”

Ms Magennis said the two girls had been “best friends,” since they had arrived at the school around the same time in 2018 - Dlava via the Syrian settlement programme and Kiea, who’d moved to the school from Co Meath.

Ms Magennis said: “Words can't describe how our school, our community of Clones is feeling just at this time.”

The principal said she and other staff had “very quickly decided” to open the school on the night of the collision, to allow two coaches carrying students back from the Debs to come “back to a familiar place,” where the young people would “see familiar faces.”

“I, myself, went out onto the bus and took the students off the buses that arrived at 10:30pm,” she said.

The principal said she wanted to “extend our deepest sympathies to the families.” She added: “These two families have lost sisters and daughters.”

The principal said she’d spent yesterday (Tuesday) visiting both of the deceased girls’ families.

While funeral arrangements are yet to be confirmed, Ms Magennis said there was a very clear plan ahead. “I know that we will be there, we will be there to support the families, as best we can.”

“The past 36 hours have definitely taken a toll on all of us and everyone in our community and we can't find the words,” she added.

“The students can't find the words to express the emotions of anger and hurt that they feel.

“Over the next while we'll continue to work together to support each other.”

Meanwhile Ireland has been offering support to the school, with cards and messages being sent to the school, offering condolences.

“We want to thank everybody for that,” the principal said. She also thanked the media for being respectful at a “really difficult time.” “We have a tough time ahead and it's going to be a long journey and a long road,” she added.

“All I can say is that our focus will be on our students on providing the support, the help and just the listening ear and being there for sure in these dark days.”

Caolan Faux, director of youth services in Cavan-Monaghan, told RTÉ, that Clones had last night become a scene of “utter devastation,” as Kiea’s body was taken home in a hearse.

Each mourner had attended on the streets of Clones in “silence, each person there in their own space, their own thoughts,” Mr Faux added.

“It was very clear that the families are very much coming together and aware of what they have and what has been lost.”

Youth workers had been helping offer advice to young people throughout the day, he added.

“It's like there's a cloud over Clones,” Mr Faux added. “It's a community that has seen so much change over the last number of years in terms of new communities coming in, and yet there is that sense of a deeply united community and that was very apparent (last night.)

“And all of that community are currently standing shoulder to shoulder in grief, in shock and in loss.”