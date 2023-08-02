Monaghan crash: Funeral details confirmed for tragic Kiea McCann (17)

Kiea McCann (17) died on Monday evening on the way to her Debs Ball.

Funeral details have been announced for Kiea McCann, the 17-year-old who died in the Monaghan road crash that also claimed the life of her best friend Dlava Mohamed (16) on Monday night.

Kiea will be resting in her family home from today (Wednesday) until tomorrow (Thursday).

Kiea's funeral procession will leave her family home on Thursday at 1:30pm approx, to arrive at Sacred Heart Chapel, Clones, for 2pm funeral Mass. Kiea will be laid to rest in Mount St Oliver's Cemetery, Clones, afterwards.

"Family time on Thursday morning, please. Kiea's funeral Mass can be viewed on the following link https://www.churchservices.tv/sacredheartclones,” the notice read.

“The untimely death has occurred of Kiea Mc Cann, Clones, Co. Monaghan, alongside her best friend Dlava Mohamed, following a tragic car accident. Kiea is predeceased by her brother Jason.

“Kiea will be forever missed and always loved by her mum Teresa, her father Franky, her brothers and sisters; Brandon, Jentzen, Frankie, Michaela, Shauna, Shaunice, Tameaka, Tanisha, Amelia and her wide circle of best friends and family.

“Kiea will also be missed by her heartbroken grandmothers Mary Ellen Mc Cann and Anna Rose Flynn, her two nephews Tadhg and Liam, her uncles and aunts, cousins and friends,” the death notice read.