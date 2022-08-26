Momentum is building for public sector unions to secure bumper pay rise for their 340,000 members

Kevin Callinan and his negotiating team will have high hopes heading into Lansdowne House on Monday.

The commander-in-chief of the union leaders who will accompany him to the nine-storey office block in Ballsbridge where disputes are refereed will be expecting the Government to put more cash on he table for more than 340,000 public servants.

He has good reason to be optimistic.

Expenditure Minister Michael McGrath already said as much last month. You could say he blinked first after talks that were sparked by the dizzying upward spiral in inflation broke down in June.

This came after unions rejected a government offer at the discussions to review the current pay pact between the Government and its workforce, called Building Momentum, in June.

The Minister told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland the Government is prepared to be as flexible as it possibly can.

Crucially, he added: “And there is a willingness on the part of the Government to improve the offer that is there.”

His comments came as unions were threatening industrial action, accompanied by scathing declarations on the worst cost-of-living crisis in 40 years.

The strike threat remains, although Liam Kelly, the director general of the Workplace Relations Commission, could ask that it be lifted as a condition of re-entering talks.

Ballots for industrial action are due to begin only days after discussions resume.

Members of the largest nursing union, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO), are due to start voting on Thursday unless a “meaningful” offer is made.

Mr Callinan and the union leaders of the public services committee of Ictu issued another warning yesterday that the Government must make a “significant improvement” in its offering or face ballots, mentioning the impact on struggling workers of additional hikes of up to 39pc in home heating bills this winter.

The cynical might speculate that it is all noise, that a deal has already been lined up in the shadows over the summer, and the prospect of strikes is actually slim.

The Government side knows it is being asked to push up the public pay bill dramatically and permanently when nobody knows how long the chart-topping price spikes will last.

Throwing more money at the problem will reduce what is available for the Budget, and taxpayers will foot the bill indefinitely on top of the rising pensions of retirees that increase when pay does.

However, the electoral advantage of keeping the public sector on side must be appealing.

Although Siptu officials have been talking about employers giving tax-free vouchers and once-off payments to top up traditional pay rises in wage agreements in the private sector, such temporary measures have not even been suggested at these talks.

The impact of this deal will be felt across the economy and will help set a benchmark for future agreements.

Some of the semi-states and financial institutions have set the scene.

The percentages brokered recently are creeping past the 1pc and 2pc-a-year deals of the last decade.

A recent agreement at Dublin Bus means yearly increases of between 3pc and 3.5pc to January 2025, along with backdated pay hikes.

A similar deal for 3.5pc was struck at Danske Bank following a review.

Workers at Kyte Powertech in Cavan have rejected a 3pc-a-year Labour Court recommendation and embarked on a campaign of industrial action in pursuit of 6pc.

The public sector union leaders will expect a bit more, but they are also coming back to the table with the knowledge that the minister has warned he will not chase inflation. The ESRI has predicted it will average 7.1pc this year.

To complicate matters, the unions have also indicated they are looking for something to cover last year as well as this one.

Only when this review is agreed will they consider the Government’s request to extend the agreement to the end of next year.

What has already been offered has been described as “substantial” by senior government sources.

It would cost an extra €1.2bn, which is more than the total cost of the existing Building Momentum deal of €1.1bn.

The government offer was worth an extra 5pc in pay rises this year and next. The unions wanted an extra 9pc.

The word “extra” is important because 2pc is already being paid under Building Momentum this year – 1pc last February and 1pc this October.

So the offer would have meant most state employees ended up with 7pc spread over this year and next, the yearly equivalent of 3.5pc

Whatever is tabled next week is likely to be higher than that.