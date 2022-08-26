| 9.9°C Dublin

Momentum is building for public sector unions to secure bumper pay rise for their 340,000 members

Deal: Minister for Public Expenditure and Reform, Michael McGrath. Photo: Damien Stornan Expand

Anne-Marie Walsh

Kevin Callinan and his negotiating team will have high hopes heading into Lansdowne House on Monday.

The commander-in-chief of the union leaders who will accompany him to the nine-storey office block in Ballsbridge where disputes are refereed will be expecting the Government to put more cash on  he table for more than 340,000 public servants.

