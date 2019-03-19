THERE were moments of humour that punctuated the sadness for mourners at the funeral of actor Pat Laffan today.

Moments of humour as Fr Ted actor Pat Laffan is laid to rest

Parish priest Fr Paul Kenny told the congregation gathered at St Michael’s Church in Dún Laoghaire, south Dublin, that he felt “somewhat inadequate” having looked back and seen the number of times Mr Laffan had played priests and even bishops throughout his career.

The comment was met with laughter by the scores of people who packed the church to say their final farewell.

Actors Sean McGinley, Geraldine Plunkett, John Kavanagh along with Phelim Drew, son of Ronnie Drew, were among those to pay their respects. Colin Farrell's brother Eamonn was also in attendance.

Geraldine Plunkett with Sean McGinley during the funeral mass of Actor Patrick Laffan at St Michaels Church, Dun Laoghaire, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney Collins The remains of Pat Laffan are brought to his funeral mass at St. Michael’s Church, Dun Laoghaire. Pic:Mark Condren Phelim Drew at the funeral mass of Pat Laffan in St. Michael’s Church, Dun Laoghaire.Pic:Mark Condren

Actor Barry McGovern was among those to say a reading.

The actor, best known his role as Pat Mustard in Father Ted , was a tour-de-force on the small screen and stage.

He passed away last week at the age of 79. He was predeceased by his wife Eileen.

Fr Kenny revealed that Mr Laffan’s final project was in post-production and was aptly titled ‘Laid to Rest.’

“That’s what we’re here to do today, to lay Pat to rest,” he said.

He was remembered not just for his acting career but his directing and mentoring.

Among a glittering array of films, the star also appeared in recent movie hits, including Warhorse and The Queen and prior to this, The Snapper, Intermission and The General.

Following the funeral mass Mr Laffan’s remains were taken to Mount Jerome Crematorium.

