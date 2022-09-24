FORENSIC evidence which helped convict Tom (72) and Molly (38) Martens of the brutal murder of Irish businessman Jason Corbett (39) will now be the focus of a legal onslaught in their US retrial next summer.

Defence legal teams for the father and daughter will target the key planks of the prosecution case which led to their 2017 conviction in North Carolina for the second degree murder of the Limerick-born widower.

One Davidson County legal source revealed to the Irish Independent that the retrial is expected to revolve around two key elements - disputing the forensic evidence that was central to the prosecution case, and reinforcing the allegation that Molly Martens was afraid of her Irish husband.

The latter is likely to see defence legal teams insist on introducing statements made by Mr Corbett's two children, Jack and Sarah, to North Carolina social services in August 2015, just days after their father's killing and at a time when they were in the care of Ms Martens and her family.

Elements of those statements relate to the alleged relationship between Jason Corbett and Molly Martens.

Both youngsters, who are now aged 18 and 16 years, have made fresh statements to Davidson County prosecutors and have repeated their willingness to offer direct testimony at the US retrial to support the prosecution case.

The original trial judge, Judge David Lee, ruled out the children's North Carolina statements as they were flatly contradicted by statements made just weeks later when the children were returned to Ireland after their father's killing and following a bitter custody battle.

"Over here in baseball there is a phrase 'a second at-bat'. This time the defence knows precisely what is coming and what they face," the legal source said.

Mr Corbett, a packaging industry executive, was found savagely beaten to death in the bedroom of his luxury home outside Winston-Salem in August 2015.

He had been beaten with a metal Louisville Slugger baseball bat and a heavy concrete paving slab.

Mr Corbett was found by paramedics and police lying naked and blood-soaked on the bedroom floor.

Pathologist Dr Craig Nelson performed the post mortem examination and said such was the horrific damage to Mr Corbett's skull that he could not accurately count the number of blows inflicted.

Tom Martens, a retired FBI agent and a counter-intelligence contractor for the US Department of Energy, insisted he only confronted Mr Corbett in a bid to protect his daughter.

Mr Martens, who is also a lawyer, claimed he saw Mr Corbett holding his daughter by the neck and struck him with the baseball bat only after he refused to release his Tennessee-born wife.

Both the father and daughter insisted they acted entirely in self-defence - despite the fact neither suffered any injury and were found by Davidson County police at the scene without a bruise, cut or scratch.

Ms Martens had to be repeatedly warned at the scene by police officers to stop vigorously rubbing her neck.

The Davidson County Superior Court trial in July and August 2017 heard detailed forensic evidence from key prosecution witnesses which contradicted the Martens' version of events.

Florida-based blood spatter expert, Dr Stuart James, assessed that Mr Corbett was attacked while asleep in bed.

Further, he found blood spatter evidence that Mr Corbett was beaten while lying prone and helpless on the bedroom floor - with blood specks found on Tom Martens boxer shorts.

Dr James said that this indicated Mr Martens was standing directly above Mr Corbett when he struck him with the baseball bat.

One Davidson County source indicated that the evidence of Dr James will now be vigorously challenged and his interpretations disputed.

It has yet to be clarified if the defence legal teams will introduce testimony from their own forensic expert at the retrial.

Also set to be challenged is the evidence of DNA expert, Wendell Ivory, in respect of why a greater range of samples from the clothing seized by police at the scene was not tested.

The defence are expected to argue that this could change the entire interpretation of the evidence.

Former North Carolina prosecutor, Judge David Hall, has been appointed to deal with the retrial.

He set the retrial date for June 26 and explained that it proved impossible to stage it earlier, blaming "the Covid bottleneck".

Final pretrial motions will be dealt with on June 12.

Jury selection will commence on June 26 - a process that the Davidson County legal expert said will be complicated by "the overwhelming media coverage the case has attracted".

Jude Hall also noted the unprecedented coverage the case has attracted and warned he will not allow "media exploitation" or anything that could undermine the integrity of the trial process.

In 2017, it took over a week to select a jury of 12 as well as two alternate jurors.

The entire 150 person strong jury panel had to complete a detailed questionnaire about their personal histories as part of the selection process.

There are concerns that jury selection for the 2023 retrial could take two weeks or more.

Mr Corbett's sister, Tracey Corbett-Lynch, declined to comment on the retrial in light of a strict gagging order enforced by Judge Hall.

The judge warned last Wednesday that anyone from the defence or prosecution who makes extrajudicial comments about the case, without his express approval, will face an immediate contempt hearing, even if they are outside the jurisdiction of the United States.

The Corbett family have repeatedly stressed that they retain full faith in the North Carolina justice system and will do everything possible to support Davidson County prosecutors in securing a second conviction.

The Irish family remain adamant that Mr Corbett, who lost his first wife Mags to a freak asthma attack in November 2006, was killed because he planned to bring his two children back to Ireland amid concerns over the mental health of Molly Martens and her increasingly bizarre behaviour.

She suffered from a lengthy history of depression but the 2017 trial never heard this.

Mr Corbett had repeatedly refused requests from his wife - and from Mr Martens - to sign adoption papers giving her equal rights to his children.

The couple had married in June 2011 at a lavish ceremony in Tennessee paid for by the Irish widower.

Yet weeks later Ms Martens went to a divorce lawyer to determine her rights to Jack and Sarah.

The 2017 trial heard that an attempt had been made to drug Mr Corbett, he was beaten even after he was dead and both Tom and Molly Martens then delayed calling emergency services to ensure he was dead when they arrived.

Paramedics noted that Mr Corbett was cold when touched.

The Irish businessman's life insurance policy had also recently been changed to ensure Ms Martens was the only beneficiary to the exclusion of his two children.