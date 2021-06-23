Modern men lack basic DIY skills and knowledge compared with previous generations, according to a study.

It also revealed an appetite for encouraging younger generations to gain exposure to DIY skills as part of the school curriculum.

With successive lockdowns 38pc of people experienced significant delays securing a tradesperson. Largely confined to their homes over the past year, many people tried their own hand at repairs, redecorating, and reorganising, with various results.

But the research from Homevalue hardware shows just 49pc of men and 30pc of women would consider themselves DIY enthusiasts.

As popular and enthusiastic as the lockdown DIY projects were, one-third of all adults felt it was better to hire a handyman to carry out household tasks.

Those aged between 18-24 are twice as likely to avoid DIY tasks (20pc) for fear of failure, versus older age groups, where fewer than 10pc fear attempting household tasks.

With this year’s leaving and junior cert exams coming to an end shortly many people believe children should be taught basic DIY skills in school.

According to the survey 80pc believe the Government and the construction sector should work together to ensure a more sufficient talent pool of trade-related skills.