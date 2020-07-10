| 15.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

Mobster's compound a 'dump', say gardai in double murder probe

Members of the Defence Forces and the Garda dog unit carry out a search in Gormanston, Co Meath. Picture: David Conachy Expand

Close

Members of the Defence Forces and the Garda dog unit carry out a search in Gormanston, Co Meath. Picture: David Conachy

Members of the Defence Forces and the Garda dog unit carry out a search in Gormanston, Co Meath. Picture: David Conachy

Members of the Defence Forces and the Garda dog unit carry out a search in Gormanston, Co Meath. Picture: David Conachy

Ken Foy

Gardai who raided exiled gang boss Cornelius Price’s compound as part of an investigation into the double murder of a couple searched what a senior source described last night as a “glorified dump”.

Four people who were questioned in relation to the disappearance and murder of Willie Maughan and Anastasija Varslavanne five years ago were released without charge last night.

They were questioned yesterday as senior sources revealed details of the “depraved state” of Price’s compound at Price’s property in Gormanston, Co Meath, which was searched yet again from top to bottom.