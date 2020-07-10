Mobster's compound a 'dump', say gardai in double murder probe

Members of the Defence Forces and the Garda dog unit carry out a search in Gormanston, Co Meath. Picture: David Conachy

Gardai who raided exiled gang boss Cornelius Price’s compound as part of an investigation into the double murder of a couple searched what a senior source described last night as a “glorified dump”.

Four people who were questioned in relation to the disappearance and murder of Willie Maughan and Anastasija Varslavanne five years ago were released without charge last night.

They were questioned yesterday as senior sources revealed details of the “depraved state” of Price’s compound at Price’s property in Gormanston, Co Meath, which was searched yet again from top to bottom.

“The place is in absolute s**t – it used to be kept relatively well but it seems that since Price and most of his immediate family left at the start of the year it has gone to the dogs,” one source said. Expand Close Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane / Facebook

Whatsapp Willie Maughan and Ana Varslavane “You had a bizarre situation that Army personnel were drafted in for searches with metal detectors – literally every five seconds they were going off. “There was so much copper wire, bits of cars, even bits of washing machines in the ground. “The place is nothing but a glorified dump – it certainly is not an easy place to search. “For someone that is one of the main players in organised crime in Ireland, where he lived is an absolute kip. “The place is shocking – there are rusty caravans everywhere. It’s a horrible place.” Price remains in his bolthole in England, as the massive investigation into his gang’s involvement in the double murder continues. Expand Close Gang boss Cornelius Price. Photo: Damien Eagers / Facebook

Whatsapp Gang boss Cornelius Price. Photo: Damien Eagers Yesterday Independent.ie revealed that a male relative of a famous boxer, the sister of a notorious crimelord and a close associate of a gun murder victim were all being questioned about the double murder of Mr Maughan (34) and Latvian Ms Varslavane (21), whose bodies have never been found. The couple are believed to have been abducted and murdered by the gang after they went missing on April 14, 2015, in Gormanston. They were planning on moving back to Mr Maughan’s family home in Tallaght on the day they went missing and are understood to have been brutally murdered because they had key information about the gang’s activities, including another murder. Price left Ireland after the murder of Keane Mulready-Woods (17) in January, which happened as part of the Drogheda feud. He is closely linked to the Maguire faction in that deadly dispute.