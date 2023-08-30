Mobile x-ray service will be available nationwide for older people next year in bid to reduce emergency department visits

A mobile x-ray service will be available nationwide next year to help older people avoid hospital emergency departments.

The HSE is expanding the free, rapid response x-ray service to reach patients in nursing homes, community facilities and in their homes.

Some 83pc of nursing homes in Dublin, Cork and Limerick have already used the service and over 4,000 hospital transfers were avoided for patients up to the end of July.

“My aunt is prone to chest infections and gets them quite a lot,” said Yvonne Morris, whose aunt Rita Hesnan availed of the service.

A resident of a nursing home in Wicklow, Ms Hesnan recently required an x-ray when she became unwell.

"Her GP recommended she have an X-ray but to bring her to an emergency department would be confusing for her,” said Ms Morris.

"To help her GP with their diagnosis, this mobile X-ray service came to her room in the nursing home where she resides.

"The X-ray was done in the place where she felt happy and safe and we had the results back in a few hours. It is a great service and was a stress-free experience for my aunt, which was the most important factor.”

If someone has a fall or requires a chest x-ray, a diagnostic team will arrive on-site with the x-ray taking place in their own room.

A report is shared with the referring doctor within four hours and all types of x-ray exams are facilitated, including chest, hip/pelvis, knee, wrist and shoulder.

The service is currently running in Dublin, Wicklow, Meath, Kildare, Louth, Cork, Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary.

Patients in South Tipperary, Carlow, Kilkenny, Waterford and Wexford can also avail of the service since August.

It will be available nationwide from next year.

“There are real benefits in bringing this service to older patients who, if they are frailer, may not be able to travel easily to a hospital,” said Minister for Health Stephen Donnelly.

"This mobile X-ray service is delivering clear benefits to older patients and is avoiding unnecessary attendance for many frailer people at Emergency Departments. This is a very good example of how new ways of working can enable us to better respond to the health needs of our older patients.”

Minister for Mental Health and Older People Mary Butler also welcomed the phased roll-out of the service.

"The pilot programme was very successful meaning older, frailer patients, and those with complex care needs benefited greatly in avoiding a journey to a busy acute hospital,” she said.

"This national roll-out will be a really important resource especially for those with dementia as traveling to unfamiliar facilities can be very upsetting, while impacting on normal routine.”