Mobile phone analysis the key to charging culprit after rider Thiago killed

The analysis of mobile phone traffic is playing a key role in the garda investigation into the hit-and-run death of a Deliveroo rider.

There have been no arrests yet in the case of Brazilian national Thiago Cortes (28), who died in the Mater Hospital on September 1 from catastrophic head injuries he received when he was mown down by a car at North Wall Quay at around 10.30pm on August 30.

Gardaí have spoken with the suspected driver of the car and other teenage males who were in the vehicle.

"There have been no arrests so far, but gardaí have been following a definite line of enquiry from the outset of this case," a senior source told the Herald.

"What is happening now is analysis of mobile phone traffic and other technical issues before the investigation moves to the next phase.

"This is a matter that is expected to come to a successful conclusion, but all loose ends will be tied up before arrests are made."

The Herald previously revealed that "excellent quality" CCTV captured the four occupants of the uninsured car fleeing from nearby Castle- forbes Square, where they abandoned the 05 registration, light-coloured Ford Focus before running off.

The suspect in the case is a juvenile from the north inner city who is well-known to local gardaí for offences linked to anti-social behaviour.

It is understood he is not cooperating with detectives.

Harm

The case is being investigated as one of dangerous driving causing death, as well as leaving the scene of an accident.

Gardaí are satisfied the driver did not intend to harm Brazilian national Mr Cortes.

The hatchback car, which had no tax, insurance or NCT, has been examined by garda forensic experts, and the investigation team are also waiting for technical reports before arrests are made.

Mr Cortes was finishing work and about to cycle home to his fiancee at their Portobello home when he was hit by the car that failed to stop.

Speaking to the Herald earlier this month, Teresa Oliveira said that whoever hit him drove away knowing how badly injured he had to be.

"I appeal to whoever was in the car to be brave and admit to what you did," she said.

"How do you sleep at night? Thiago is not coming back.

"I don't sleep. His family don't sleep. His friends don't sleep.

"Hand yourself in to gardaí and serve what you have to serve."

Ms Oliveira said she had been messaging Mr Cortes on the night of the hit-and-run and had been expecting him home.

"It was unusual for him not to answer. Then a friend sent our WhatsApp group a message saying a Deliveroo driver had been knocked down in town," she said.

"I was worried and started ringing and ringing Thiago, but there was no answer.

"Then a garda answered and told us what happened and we went to the hospital.

"I thought maybe he had a broken leg or arm, but then the nurse said to me Thiago was 'still alive' and I was worried then, because it sounded serious.

"They let me see him, and when I saw how he was, and his face, I knew it was bad.

"Thiago did not have surgery. He was on life support, but he was too badly injured."

Speaking last weekend, Ms Oliveira said she was still devas- tated over the loss of her fiance, but was getting "stronger every day".

She said Mr Cortes's remain were cremated in a "very nice" ceremony at Mount Jerome in Harold's Cross

"His parents are trying to decide what to do with his ashes," she said.

"I am going to be staying in Ireland for now. I have friends and support here and a sister in France."

Mourners, including friends and fellow delivery riders, held a vigil in Dublin in honour of Mr Cortes.

