Several of the country’s mobile operators are down after Three said that it has undergone an outage.

Customers of Three, Virgin Media and Tesco Mobile have taken to social media platforms to complain to the operators about a loss of data connectivity.

Three carries 68pc of the country’s mobile data and is the base network used by four other operators — Tesco Mobile, Virgin Mobile, Lycamobile and 48.

“We're aware Three customers are experiencing difficulty with loss of service today, we're working to get this fixed as quickly as possible,” a Three customer service agent tweeted today to people asking what was going on.

Independent.ie has contacted Three and is awaiting a further statement.

