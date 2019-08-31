A senior gangland figure whose mob are the chief suspects in the murder of Keith Branigan was quizzed just hours after the gun attack.

Mob boss quizzed over fatal shooting 'knew hit was going to happen'

The dangerous criminal, who is aged in his late 30s, was visited by gardaí shortly after the gun murder.

His mob are associates of Owen Maguire, who was left paralysed after being shot during the feud.

They are feuding with a gang led by a 24-year-old drug dealer who was very close to Branigan.

A source said that the mob boss was not arrested over the killing but questioned about his movements at the time of the murder.

"He had an ironclad alibi which was supported by CCTV footage. It's made gardaí even more suspicious about his role in organising or carrying out the killing," they said.

"It is standard for the usual suspects to be spoken to straight after a serious incident which happened in this case.

"This individual made a point of being seen on CCTV for a few hours which indicates he had prior knowledge of what was going to happen."

Gardaí believe the murder of Branigan is the first fatality linked to the ongoing Drogheda feud.

A number of threats have already been issued since the killing and gardaí are braced for a backlash - with additional officers attached to the Emergency Response Unit being deployed in Louth to prevent further violence.

Branigan was fatally shot in what has been described as a "cold-blooded" killing.

The 29-year-old was targeted as he worked on decking outside a mobile home in Clogherhead, Co Louth, shortly before 3pm on Tuesday.

The gunman opened fire at Branigan, with a number of stray shots also hitting two parked cars nearby, before the hit team then fled.

Branigan was considered a mid-level member of the Drogheda gang involved in the feud with a Traveller mob linked to Owen Maguire.

The gang boss suspected of ordering this week's killing has only recently been released from prison and took over the Traveller gang following his release.

