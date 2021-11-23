MMA fighter says he ‘made a mistake’ after video goes viral of outburst refusing to wear Covid mask in cafe

David McCarthy without a mask during the incident in the cafe

An MMA fighter said he “made a mistake” after a video went viral of him shouting at Butler’s café staff after refusing to wear a face mask.

A video of David McCarthy, who is a fitness coach and MMA fighter, went viral after he used abusive language towards staff in Dublin café after being asked to put on a mask.

However, he has taken to social media to say he “made a mistake” and the reason he did this was because he has been eating 900 calories a day for two weeks straight to “shed weight for #movember in aid of suicide prevention”.

He shared the video that went viral on his Instagram, but didn’t apologise to staff in the caption.

In the video that did the rounds on social media, he called one member of staff “a stupid c**t” and later used homophobic slurs against him.

Other customers can be heard in the video defending staff but the MMA fighter continued to shout at the workers while recording them on his phone.

Before leaving the shop he looked at customers and said: “He’s the one who started on me.”

Resharing the video to his Instagram, Mr McCarthy wrote: “I made a mistake. Human. Let he who is without sin. I’m shedding weight for #movember in aid of suicide prevention. I deliberately woke at 2.30am that morning.

"I had less than 900 calories for 2 weeks straight. ALL protein no carbs.

"I worked out extremely hard. And had 100 more things on the go! I am human and learning everyday.”

The MMA fighter received hundreds of messages of criticism for the way he spoke to staff in the video.

Well-known influencer Holly Carpenter wrote: “This is absolutely disgraceful. I hope the person he was yelling at is OK. Nobody deserves this type of abuse.”

When asked by Independent.ie to comment, David McCarthy said: “I’ve posted the whole video on my personal Instagram with the title: ‘I Made A Mistake’. I've also written my personal thoughts about what happened on the caption of the video. Men own their mistakes, I'm owning mine, and in the future I wish Christopher nothing but financial and personal success.”