MLAs’ expenses up £3m as Stormont rules relaxed

A relaxation of the expenses rules at Stormont has helped push the total amount claimed by MLAs last year up to £8.4m.

The Sunday Independent revealed last weekend the details of the expenses and allowances claimed by members of the Northern Ireland Assembly in the 2020/21 financial year had not been published on the Assembly’s website. This meant Stormont was not sticking to its own guidelines.

Under current standing orders at the Assembly, details of all the expenses and salaries paid to politicians must be made publicly available each year on the Assembly’s website.

However, before last week the latest figures on the website only went up to December 2020.

After being contacted by the Sunday Independent, an Assembly spokesperson said this information was expected to be on its website in the “next few weeks”.

Following the article, details of the expenses and allowances claimed by MLAs in 2020/21 were added to the Assembly website last Monday, January 10. They show MLAs last year claimed a total of £8,403,027 in expenses and £5,251,629 in salaries.

In the 2019/2020 financial year MLAs were paid a total of £3,683,250.13 in wages and claimed a total of £5,735,833.52 in expenses and allowances.

It has also emerged Assembly members are now able to claim expenses for more items than before as part of their work.

Alongside other allowances, each MLA has an annual limit of £7,000 for “Constituency Office Operating Expenses”. This can include, among other things, telephones, heating, lighting and office furniture.

Prior to 2020/21, MLAs were not allowed to claim expenses for a range of equipment such as photocopiers, fax machines, cameras and televisions. However, the exclusion for the cost of such items was removed last year and this resulted in a number of MLAs claiming for such equipment in 2020/21.

The single largest expenses claim last year was from Sinn Féin MLA Sinéad Ennis, who received £3,708 for a photocopier she bought on March 31 last year.

Three DUP MLAs also each snapped up a new camera following the relaxation of the expenses rules.

DUP First Minister Paul Givan and his short-lived predecessor Edwin Poots both purchased cameras worth £350 on December 21, 2020.

Their party colleague Jonathan Buckley claimed £749.99 for a Canon camera kit which he bought on March 15 last year.

The latest figures show the wide range of items for which MLAs have claimed expenses. According to the rules around these payments, expenses can only be sought for “costs that are actually incurred by Members in connection with the exercising their functions as a Member”.

The 2020/21 expenses figures show Mr Poots also claimed £305.89 on December 18, 2020, for an email domain. He was the only MLA to claim expenses for such an item.

The Sunday Independent contacted Mr Poots to ask what the purchase of the email domain was in connection with, but he did not respond.

Another unusual claim was from the DUP’s Robin Newton, who submitted three separate expenses bills totalling £327.30 on January 18 last year, for payments made to Survey Monkey, a company which organises online surveys.

A spokesperson for Mr Newton’s office said he has drafted a Private Members Bill (PMB) to introduce Lucy’s Law for Northern Ireland, which addresses animal welfare issues.

“A requirement before drafting a Bill is to hold an eight-week long consultation, usually in the form of an online survey, to gain an insight into the public’s opinion. Survey Monkey was used to publish the survey and to collect the data,” said Mr Newton’s spokesperson.

Other unusual expenses included Deputy First Minister Michelle O’Neill submitting a claim for £540 on August 13, 2020, for a “sink unit”, while Alliance MLA Stewart Dickson claimed £6.93 on March 2 last year for an “outside tap”.

On March 29 last year, DUP MLA Joanne Bunting submitted an expenses claim for £225 to cover the cost of “pest control” at her office.

The smallest amount claimed in expenses last year was 34p by DUP MLA William Humphrey for “consumables” on January 19 last year.

MLAs are also able to claim money back for the cost of newspapers and magazines.

The largest expenses bill for such items last year was for SDLP MLA Matthew O’Toole who claimed £588 for copies of the Irish Times, Irish News, Financial Times and The Economist magazine between October 2020 and March 2021.

MLAs are paid a salary of £51,000 a year. However, Assembly politicians had their wages cut by up to 30pc when the Assembly was suspended from January 2017 to January 2020.



