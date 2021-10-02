Early morning rain in Connacht and Munster will spread eastwards across Ireland on Saturday morning and will be heavy at times. This rain will clear by early afternoon with sunny spells and scattered showers following.

Saturday evening will bring prolonged showers in from the northwest along with a colder feel as highest temperatures will reach just 10-13 degrees.

Showers or longer spells of rain will spread over Ireland on Saturday night and into Sunday morning and will be heavy at times.

Sunday will be a blustery day with bright and sometimes sunny spells with occasional showers, getting heavy at times. Sunday will be a slightly warmer day with temperatures hitting 12-15 degrees with fresh westerly winds.

Weather throughout next week will continue unsettled as Monday brings a mix of sunshine and showers.

“During the afternoon and evening, rain will develop in south Munster and south Leinster and will become heavy at times. Highest temperatures of 11 to 14 degrees with moderate to fresh southwest winds. On Monday night, there'll be further rain in the east and southeast, possibly heavy for a time and clearing overnight,” a Met Éireann forecaster said.

Tuesday will be a brighter day with prolonged sunny spells across a lot of the country with just some scattered showers. Highest temperatures will be 11-15 degrees but Tuesday night will be cold and mainly dry as temperatures fall to three degrees in places.

Current indications suggest that Wednesday, Thursday and Friday will be mild and largely dry with sunny spells. Cloud will increase in the west later with perhaps some coastal drizzle and rain along the west coast.