‘Mistakes were made’ - two Covid-19 vaccines administered at home by Coombe Hospital staff member, independent review finds

The vaccines were carried offsite from the Coombe Hospital and given to family members on Friday, January 8.

Two Covid-19 vaccines were brought home and given to family of staff at the Coombe Hospital, an independent review into 16 vaccines given to family members has found.

The board of the hospital acknowledged that “mistakes were made” with regard to the incident which occurred on Friday, January 8.

The 16 doses were administered after Hospital personnel “formed the view that no other frontline staff were immediately available for vaccination,” a statement from the board said today.

The 16 vaccinations were administered across eight families “who otherwise would not have been eligible to receive the vaccinations that evening,” the statement points out.

The statement also confirmed that two vaccinations occurred offsite.

“Notwithstanding mitigating factors, the Board accepts that mistakes were made, not least in the decision to vaccinate family members and, in one case, in the administration of two vaccines offsite. Lessons must and will be learnt to ensure that similar issues cannot recur”.

Chair of The Coombe Women & Infants University Hospital, Mary Donovan, said the review finds that “the team at the Hospital made efforts to identify other front line staff”.

“Despite the mitigating factors, and the overall success of the vaccine programme, the Board is disappointed that 16 family members were vaccinated with leftover vaccines. This should not have happened. We are also concerned that in the case of one family, two vaccinations occurred offsite. Again, this should not have happened.

“The Board takes what occurred extremely seriously and has started a process to address the implications,” Ms Donavan said.

The hospital has said measures are being implemented to ensure “such an incident could not occur again”.

The review can be viewed here: www.coombe.ie/our-news/independent-review

Online Editors