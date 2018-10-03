'Missing' Winning Streak player identified

The mystery surrounding the identity of a Winning Streak player has been solved following a public appeal.

Oliver Flanagan, from Athlone, Co Westmeath, had no idea his name had been put on a ticket by his uncle.

The National Lottery couldn't read the handwriting on the scratch card or make out the phone number.

A spokesperson said they then had to go on a bit of a wild goose chase to identify the "missing" player.

"The plot thickened when we checked to see where the scratch card was purchased, as local retailers would usually know their customers, when we discovered it was bought in a Topaz station in Sligo," the spokesperson said.

"The writing on the card, as read out by show presenters Marty Whelan and Sinead Kennedy, looked like DJ Flanagan but after we done some digging, we found out that it was OJ Flanagan.”

However the mystery didn’t end there after National Lottery officials made contact with Oliver, as Oliver denied that it was him as he didn’t send in a three-star Winning Streak scratch card.

The spokesperson continued: “Eventually when we asked if there was any possibility that a relation could have put his name on the ticket, Oliver’s dad Michael contacted his own brother, Sean who lives up in Sligo to see if it was him. Sean revealed that it was indeed him who sent in the card and has been doing it in his nephew’s name for the past two years. Mystery solved! “

Oliver is also part time farmer, along with his father, as they breed Angus cattle in Athlone.

His parents Pat and Michael have been amused and surprised at the events over the past few days. Michael even went on local radio to thank the Athlone community for their support and messages of congratulations.

Online Editors