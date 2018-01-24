Missing teen Kevin Wall (16) last seen nine days ago

Kevin Wall was last seen on Monday, January 15 in Sandyford.

He is described as being approximately 5’ 7’’ tall with short blond hair and brown eyes. When last seen he was wearing a dark blue coat with a hood.

Anyone who has seen Kevin is asked to contact Dundrum Garda Station on 01 6665600, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.