Missing mother Elizabeth (25) 'was killed and buried in secret grave after dispute with a man'

A mother who went missing more than six years ago was murdered and her body secretly buried, gardaí believe.

Officers yesterday issued fresh appeals for information about Dubliner Elizabeth Clarke, who is officially still a missing person.

But sources familiar with the investigation say it is believed Elizabeth, who had two young children and was 25 when she disappeared, was murdered by a man who was well known to her because of a bitter personal dispute.

She is believed to have been buried in a secret location in Co Meath.

"Is Elizabeth going to show up alive and well?" a senior source said.

"No one thinks that is the case.

"Her disappearance is sinister - it was 14 months before gardaí even became aware of this matter.

"By the time that they were made aware of this case by social workers, there was no CCTV to be got, there was no forensic evidence, there was nothing to bring it forward.

"Therefore, there was never enough evidence to make an arrest but there is a suspect and there is a theory about what happened to Elizabeth. There are people close to her and in fact some of these people do know what happened, but gardaí have been met with a brick wall."

Yesterday, Crimestoppers launched an appeal about the case of the Portrane woman.

"Last seen in the Navan area, Elizabeth is 30 years of age, 5ft 3in in height with brown eyes and shoulder-length dark brown hair. She is also a mother to two young children," they said.

Crimestoppers and gardaí asked for people who know anything of relevance to the case to contact them.

Speaking yesterday, Superintendent Sean Farrell, of Navan garda station, said: "I am appealing to anyone with information on the disappearance of Elizabeth to come forward.

"Her family are desperate for any information on her whereabouts.

"I urge anyone with even the smallest piece of information which may seem insignificant to contact Crimestoppers on 1800 25 00 25."

Crimestoppers chairman John Murphy said members of the public could call Crimestoppers with potentially valuable information about any crime without leaving their name or personal details.

"The ability to give information anonymously can be an important incentive and could help solve a case and secure a conviction. I would appeal to anyone with any information in relation to this case to get in contact," he said.

In October 2015, Elizabeth's family made a heartbreaking appeal for information.

"We think she has been murdered," said her tearful grandmother Lena Clarke.

"We know Elizabeth, she wouldn't go anywhere without saying anything to us. She wouldn't leave her two young children, she lived for them.

"They are only two and five now. She wouldn't miss them growing up."

