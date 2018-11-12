A kite-surfer who went missing off the coast of Kerry was found safe and well over two hours later in Co Clare.

Missing kite-surfer located safe and well after two and a half hours at sea

The alarm was raised at around 5pm yesterday evening after the man had failed to return to shore, having not been seen since around 4pm off Ballybunion.

The Fenit RNLI Lifeboat, the LÉ Niamh and the Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter, Rescue 115, were all involved in the search.

The surfer came ashore in Kilkee last night after spending up to two and a half hours at sea.

He was taken to hospital by ambulance for examination and the search was stood down.

Online Editors