Malaysian police have said there are no signs of foul play in the disappearance of a 15-year-old travelling on an Irish passport.

Missing Irish teen: Police say 'no indication of foul play' as family fear for schoolgirl's safety

Nora Quoirin, who has special needs, is the daughter of an Irish-French couple who have lived in London for around 20 years.

She went missing while on a holiday with her family at the Dusan resort in a nature reserve near Seremban, 39 miles south of the capital Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking to press on Monday, Che Zakaria Bin Othman, deputy police chief of Negeri Sembilan, said: "So far there's no indication of foul play, however investigations are still ongoing."

Nora, 15, has gone missing while on a holiday with her family in Malaysia. LBT/Family handout/PA Wire

Missing persons charity the Lucie Blackman Trust (LBT) had previously said Nora's disappearance was being treated as an abduction.

The girl's family said earlier they are treating the disappearance as a "criminal matter".

Speaking to LBT from Belfast, Nora's aunt Aisling Agnew said: "Nora's parents and relatives in Ireland and France are distraught by her disappearance.

"Nora is a child with special needs and has learning and developmental disabilities which make her especially vulnerable and we fear for her safety.

"Nora would not know how to get help and would never leave her family voluntarily.

"We now consider this a criminal matter.

Meabh with her daughter Nora Quoirin, who has gone missing while on holiday in Malaysia Photo credit: Family Handout/PA Wire

"We are appealing to everyone to assist the local police in any way they can and to pass on any information that would help locate our beloved Nora without delay."

Nora's father raised the alarm when he discovered her missing from her bedroom at 8am local time on Sunday.

Her window had been opened.

Nora, whose mother Meabh is originally from Belfast and whose father is French, is understood to have been travelling on an Irish passport.

Family friend Catherine Cook told PA: "It's out of character for Nora to go wandering off."

She added: "I'm a mother and I burst into tears just hearing this story. I cannot imagine the hell that they are living right now. I just ask for anyone who can help them to do so as soon as possible.

"To my knowledge, the French government and the Irish government are helping them and it would be great if other agencies or governments worldwide could support them."

A spokesman for Ireland's Department of Foreign Affairs said: "We are aware of the case and providing consular assistance."

