| 17.4°C Dublin

breaking Missing Dublin woman Shiona Mulhall (35) was last seen two days ago

Missing: Shiona Mulhall Expand

Close

Missing: Shiona Mulhall

Missing: Shiona Mulhall

Missing: Shiona Mulhall

Aoife Breslin

Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 35-year-old Shiona Mulhall.

Ms Mulhall was last seen in the Deansgrange area of Dublin on the afternoon of the 22nd of June 2022.

She is described as being 5’1” in height, a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a brown netted top with a white top underneath, blue jeans, and black Nike runners.

Gardaí and Shiona’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information of Shiona’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 016665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda Station.

Daily Digest Newsletter

Get ahead of the day with the morning headlines at 7.30am and Fionnán Sheahan's exclusive take on the day's news every afternoon, with our free daily newsletter.

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy