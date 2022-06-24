Gardaí are appealing for the public’s help in tracing the whereabouts of 35-year-old Shiona Mulhall.

Ms Mulhall was last seen in the Deansgrange area of Dublin on the afternoon of the 22nd of June 2022.

She is described as being 5’1” in height, a slim build, with brown hair and brown eyes.

When last seen, she was wearing a brown netted top with a white top underneath, blue jeans, and black Nike runners.

Gardaí and Shiona’s family are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information of Shiona’s whereabouts are asked to contact Gardaí in Dun Laoghaire Garda Station on 016665000, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800666111 or any Garda Station.