Gardaí are appealing for information on a missing teenager who was last seen in the early hours of this morning.

Missing Dublin teen Yvonne Ward (15) was last seen in the early hours of this morning

Yvonne Ward (15) was last seen at approximately 1.30am at her home in the Dunsink area of Finglas, Dublin.

She is described as being approximately 5’ 2’’ in height, medium build with blue eyes and brown hair.

When last seen, gardaí report she was wearing a black and pink striped top, a pink jumper with Barbie written on the front with leopard paint and black leggings.

Anyone who has seen Yvonne or who can assist in locating her, is asked to contact Finglas Garda Station on 01 666 7500, The Garda Confidential Telephone Line 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

