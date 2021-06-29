Missing Derry girl Scarlet Duddy located safe and well

Four-year-old Derry girl Scarlet Duddy who had gone missing yesterday afternoon has been found safe and well.

Scarlet had last been seen at midday after leaving a children’s play centre on the Springtown Road area of Derry, with the PSNI believing she had been taken to the Republic by a relative.

In a message on Twitter this evening, the PSNI confirmed Scarlet had been found safe and well.

“We would like to update you that we are no longer looking for four-year-old Scarlet Duddy who was reported missing from Derry yesterday, June 28.

“Scarlet has been found safe and well this afternoon, and we want to thank everyone for their help with our appeal,” the PSNI said.