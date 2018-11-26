Missing child (3) found safe and well

Gardaí have confirmed that a missing three year old has been found safe and well.

Gardaí have confirmed that a missing three year old has been found safe and well.

The boy was reported missing from Bunclody, Co Wexford, this morning and gardaí issued an urgent CRI alert appealing for help.

He was last seen at his home at 1.15am.

"We believe there is an immediate and serious risk to his wellbeing. That is why we've issued the CRI alert," Superintendent Liam Geraghty told RTE Radio One's Morning Ireland.

Gardaí have now thanked the public, media and other agencies for their assistance after the boy was found safe and well in the Bunclody area.

The CRI alert system was launched in 2012 and Supt Geraghty described its use as "rare".

This morning's alert was the seventh alert issued since the system was put in place.

Gardaí confirmed to Independent.ie that a man has been arrested in connection with the incident.

Gardaí also asked that the privacy of the family be respected at this time and said, owing to the nature of the incident, no further information can be shared at this time.

Online Editors