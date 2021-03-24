Miss Ireland Chelsea Farrell opens up about ‘horrific’ social media threats

The current Miss Ireland Chelsea Farrell has opened up about how she hit “rock-bottom” after being subjected to vicious online abuse over the past year.

The 20-year-old student midwife said she received “horrendous trolling” after winning the contest and it worsened after lockdown hit last year.

“When I was younger, I would have been bullied growing up but I never thought it would grow to the scale that it did when I won Miss Ireland,” she told Independent.ie.

"It's not something that you think anyone’s going to go through. Then when the first lockdown hit, they all came out in force and it was all fake profiles.

“But at one stage, I was getting 17-20 messages day. It was death threats and messages threatening me if I was seen out and about, different things.”

A native of Ardee, Co Louth, Chelsea said she has no idea why she became the target of such a wave of online abuse, but suggests it may been down to people being “bored” at home in lockdown.

“I think everyone was spending so much time on social media and I think when they see someone doing well, jealousy gets in on people and they tried to tear me down a little bit,” she said.

“It began about two or three weeks after I won the Miss Ireland competition. It started with a few different messages like ‘Oh you’re ugly’ and ‘Some Miss Ireland you are.’ But then as my profile grew, so too did the online trolling.”

She said that it took a huge impact on her mental health and her emotions were “all over the place.”

“I was putting on a brave face but behind closed doors, I was just absolutely destroyed and it did get to me. It really took its toll on me mentally. It got to the stage where I was like, ‘I need to come off social media before I do something I regret.’ It really got in on me,” she said.

Chelsea took a break from all social media after realising she needed to take a massive step back.

“A week later, I thought, ‘this is letting them win. This is what the trolls want.’ So I decided to show them I wasn’t afraid of them, that I was going to keep going so I took my break and I bounced back,” she said.

“It was a scary time for me because when you’re in that situation, you think you’re strong enough to deal with it. But then you start thinking, ‘Does everyone hate me?’

"And I did hit rock bottom and I went, ‘I have to take a break for me and put my mental health first for a while.’

"My advice to anyone is if the trolling is really, really bad and it’s affecting your mood, take a little break from social media to just focus on yourself.”

Model Chelsea, who holds the 2019 Miss Ireland title, will be on Virgin Media tonight on ‘Dining with the Enemy’ at 9pm tonight as she discusses life as an influencer with PR boss Aileen Eglington.

