Miriam O’Callaghan: ‘You must be doing something right if everyone complains’

John King, the celebrated CNN broadcaster, did his homework on Miriam O’Callaghan before he appeared on her radio show after last year’s US presidential election.

“I’m told that you’re the premier broadcaster in Ireland and you’re the best,” the Irish-American said. “Someone described you as the Oprah of Ireland to me.”

The RTÉ veteran felt flattered by the comparison. “She’s probably the biggest box office female presenter on the planet,” she says.

Miriam may have suffered occasional setbacks in her career, but she has remained at the top in current affairs broadcasting for well over two decades. Her more relaxed Sunday show on RTÉ Radio One also attracts big audiences.

She is remarkably philosophical about some of the pressures on broadcasters and other public figures on social media and elsewhere.

She laughs at the Twitter response to one of her recent broadcasts, when she was accused by different individuals of being pro-Fianna Fáil, pro-Fine Gael and pro-Sinn Féin.

“I have been accused of being biased against every party. You have to be doing something right if everyone complains,” she says. “A lot of my colleagues have come off Twitter, but I stay on it, because I find it amusing a lot of the time. By and large, I find it a very interesting forum, and it’s incredibly informative. The problem is that we are all addicted to our phones, and sometimes it’s like getting lots of text messages from people saying horrible things about you.”

She may take some criticism in her stride, but in her time as one of the country’s best-known broadcasters, she has suffered at least one outrageous intrusion into her privacy.

In 2005, when she had just given birth to one of her eight children, she was visited by an uninvited tabloid journalist in hospital.

“I had a caesarean section for my son and it was a tricky birth. I was not in the best state. I was covered in blood and waiting to be stitched when someone walked into the room,” she says.

“It was so surreal. I just smiled and said, ‘You have to be joking, I have just given birth. This is not a suitable time for a conversation’. The matron wanted an investigation, but I said I had a gorgeous healthy baby and I didn’t care.”

Miriam describes herself as an “accidental presenter”. Early on, she gained experience as a researcher and producer on programmes including This is Your Life on ITV and Newsnight at the BBC.

During that early stint in London, she learned from presenters such as Eamonn Andrews and Jeremy Paxman. She took on board one crucial tip from Paxman about live television and how to cope in a chaotic studio.

“Jeremy told me that when everything falls apart, just think of the elderly woman in a cottage in Sussex and talk to her. She doesn’t care what is happening in the studio. She just wants you to look happy and relaxed.

“So when I was broadcasting on RTÉ, I thought of my uncle Jack, who sadly is not now with us, sitting in his home watching at his smallholding in Castleisland at night.”

During her time with the BBC, Miriam got her first experience reporting on the Troubles in the North and she has returned many times as a Prime Time presenter.

She has also travelled to the North and along the Border in recent months for her new documentary, Border Lives, to be broadcast on RTÉ on Monday.

‘Close, but worlds apart’

In the programme, she looks at some aspects of life in the North over the past 100 years that have been largely unexplored on this side of the Border, such as the Belfast Blitz during World War II, when German bombers killed 1,000 people.

“We are on the same shared island, but they had such a different experience of the war,” she says. “We are so close, but worlds apart.”

Miriam is herself married to a Northern Presbyterian, Steve Carson, a former RTÉ executive who is now director of BBC Scotland. She has four daughters from her previous marriage to the broadcaster Tom McGurk, and four sons from her marriage to Carson.

She reflects on the changing dynamic in the family, first bringing up girls, and then boys. “There is a lot of Lynx aftershave around at the moment,” she says. “Boys and girls are like chalk and cheese — equally wonderful, but very different.”

As an interviewer, she tends to avoid the confrontational style of some broadcasters.

“There is never room for rudeness and sometimes you can overstep the line. I have done it myself. If you are a female broadcaster it can get worse, because you end up sounding shrill. Ed Mulhall [RTÉ’s former head of news] once advised me that you can ask any question if you ask it in the right tone.”

Having spent decades interviewing politicians, would Miriam herself be tempted into politics, like her brother Jim, Fianna Fáil’s justice spokesman? It has almost become a ritual that whenever a presidential election comes around, her name is floated as a potential candidate.

“Those stories originated in polls,” she says. “A couple of parties did polls with a list of names on them, including my name. And for what it’s worth, I topped a lot of them.”

She says the recent lockdowns have given people an opportunity to recalibrate their lives. “One of the things I decided is that I would never run for the presidency of Ireland.”

The Dáil? “Never in a trillion years.”

“I don’t have a party allegiance. My mother’s father fought alongside Michael Collins and was an ardent Fine Gaeler. Jim is in Fianna Fáil. My father’s family were republicans, and many of them voted Labour, and I am married to a Northern Presbyterian.”

Miriam will make one open declaration of a preference in elections, however. “If there were two good candidates of equal standing — and one was a woman and the other a man — I would unashamedly give that vote to the woman.”

‘Life is unfair’

She talks with fondness of the RTÉ broadcasters who have died over the past two years, including Gay Byrne, Marian Finucane and Keelin Shanley.

“Everyone felt they knew Gay and he was a public icon. Marian was a brilliant broadcaster and I will never forget her interview with Nuala O’Faolain. Keelin was a friend and an amazing person, and I still expect to bump into her on the corridor.

“It reminds me of when my own sister Anne died. The first lesson is that life is unfair, and you just have to understand that. Life just goes on, which I find very difficult. The clocks should all stop when someone special dies, but they don’t.”

Anne, who worked for the Abbey Theatre, died of cancer at 33.

“There’s no rhyme or reason to life,” Miriam says. “That’s why I enjoy every day I am alive and adore my career. Because who knows why I am alive and why my sister Anne is dead?”

Miriam and other broadcasters found themselves at the centre of controversy in RTÉ last year after reports of a “gathering” at Donnybrook for the retirement of receptionist Phil Collins.

Jon Williams, RTÉ’s managing director of news, apologised for what he described as a “momentary lapse of judgment” when presenters, including Miriam, posed with Collins.

“I stood in a photo and took off my mask, and I should not have done that. But there was no event I attended and there was no event I saw,” Miriam tells Review.

She felt sorry for Collins. “She is such a beautiful person and it was incredibly stressful,” she says. “I didn’t even know until that morning that she was leaving RTÉ. I decided to get her a bottle of bubbly and a card to thank her for her kindness.

“When I walked to reception there were about 10 people saying goodbye to Phil. I handed her the bottle and someone said, ‘Would you mind doing a photo with Phil?’ The rest is history. The gardaí investigated it, the DPP investigated and they decided that there were no charges to be taken and nothing to see here.”

Miriam may have been disappointed to lose out on the Late Late Show gig to Ryan Tubridy in 2009, but says: “It is probably right. Ryan has done an amazing job and it is still a brilliant show. I got to present it twice as the first woman [when Tubridy had Covid]. So at least I am in the history books.”

She cheerfully brushes aside a question about how she fits everything in between presenting Prime Time during the week and her radio show at the weekend as well as other projects.

“I live my life on fast-forward. I keep wanting to press play, but I haven’t pressed play yet,” she says. “There are 24 hours in a day, I sleep great, I don’t sleep too long, there’s plenty of time for everything and I feel great.”

‘Border Lives’ with Miriam O’Callaghan is on RTÉ 1 at 9.35pm on Monday