RTE broadcaster Miriam O’Callaghan confirmed today that she has nothing to do with a beauty line that is using her name to market their products.

Miriam O'Callaghan calls in lawyers after beauty line uses her name to advertise products

Ms O'Callaghan told RTE’s Liveline that the product is a scam and she has engaged her lawyers to have the ads taken down immediately.

Speaking on Liveline today, caller Vicki McNulty of Galway explained how she had ordered anti-wrinkle cream from what was advertised as the RTE presenter’s new skin care line: TryVix. “Basically the webpage was saying that Miriam O'Callaghan was leaving RTE to develop and market this wonderful anti-aging cream so I got curious,”said Ms McNulty.

“I read the article and it showed pictures of Miriam with other colleagues from RTE, well-known colleagues and there were testimonials and at the bottom of the page they said they were sending out free samples of the product.” Although the advertisement said she would only have to pay for shipping, weeks later Ms McNulty began to receive unexplained transactions on the account she used for purchase.

Liveline caller Vicki McNulty of Galway explained how she had ordered anti-wrinkle cream from what was advertised as the RTE presenter’s new skin care line: TryVix. Photo: RTE

Last week, Ms McNulty received a letter from the Financial Crime Unit of Bank of Ireland to discuss transactions on the account. She was then asked by the Crime Unit if she had recently purchased a product of €99 and the transaction was cancelled and future transactions from that account were blocked. “With this particular type of website, normally there’s a box that you tick at the very bottom, which I didn’t see to unsubscribe from receiving the product or which disallows them from debiting different amounts from your account,” Ms McNulty explained.

Ms McNulty said she looked on the site this morning and say while the product has changed, but warned that RTE’s Miriam O’Callaghan is now being used to sell two other products. “I just thought because they were using a very well-known TV presenter Miriam O’Callaghan that other people may fall for this,” she said.

Ms McNulty said there was webpage saying that Miriam McCallaghan was leaving RTE to develop and market this wonderful anti-aging cream so I got curious. Photo: RTE.

“So just if anyone is interested in buying any of those products tell them to stay away from them.”

Online Editors