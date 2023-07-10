Miraculous escape for two people as car comes crashing down from rooftop car park on busy Dublin street

A car lies upside down on the footpath at Baggot Street Upper in Dublin on Sunday evening after it came crashing down from a rooftop carpark above. Photo: Damien Storan.

Two people have miraculously escaped serious injury after the car in which they were travelling came off of a rooftop car park and landed upside down in Dublin city centre last night.

Pictures from the scene show a car lying upside down on the footpath at Baggot Street Upper in Dublin on Sunday evening after it came crashing down from a rooftop car park above.

A garda spokesperson confirmed that they are investigating the incident.

“Gardaí are investigating a traffic incident that occurred on Baggot Street Upper, Dublin 4 at approximately 9.20pm on Sunday, July 9, in which a vehicle drove through the guard rail of a first-floor car park onto the footpath below,” the spokesperson said.

There were no injuries reported but both occupants of the vehicle were brought to St Vincent’s University Hospital in Dublin.

Photo: Damien Storan

Dublin Fire Brigade also responded to the incident and the area along several shop storefronts was cordoned off while emergency services managed to turn the vehicle upright.

An ambulance was also waiting on hand to take both occupants to hospital.

The windscreen of the vehicle was smashed, and the front bumper fell off to expose the interior of what lies beneath the bonnet. The car roof was also significantly dented.

Investigations are ongoing.