Ministers weigh up final decisions after being spooked as case numbers rise

The coming hours will be crucial as ministers will make final decisions on what restrictions will be lifted this Friday.

Ministers will make the final tough decisions at crunch talks in this morning’s Cabinet meeting, having received advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) last night as to which restrictions should remain.

Friday was supposed to be one of the final moves out of the pandemic, where all legal restrictions would be lifted, apart from mask wearing on public transport, in shops and in healthcare settings.

The use of Covid certs for cafes, restaurants and pubs was also supposed to come to an end, as well as limits for indoor and outdoor gatherings and the need to keep a physical two-metre distance. However, this has been thrown into disarray as the number of Covid patients in hospital continues to grow.

This has spooked Government, with ministers fearing our hospitals will become overrun during the winter months.

Normally, the Cabinet sub-committee on Covid-19 will meet to consider Nphet advice and make recommendations in advance of the full Cabinet meeting.

However, no Covid-19 sub-committee meeting took place last night as other sub-committee meetings had already been pencilled in to the Government diary, including one on climate. Ministers took part in informal discussions about the latest Nphet advice and what should happen in terms of restrictions as they floated around Government buildings.

Final discussions will take place at this morning’s full Cabinet meeting, with the power, unusually, delegated to the full Cabinet. This is one of the few times during the pandemic where Government made decisions on reopening without a meeting of the sub-committee on Covid-19.

It is likely the use of Covid certs for indoor dining in pubs, cafes and restaurants will be extended beyond Friday, and this was echoed by Taoiseach Micheál Martin yesterday.

A wider use of antigen testing is once again on the table, despite Nphet reservations. A working group on rapid testing is still continuing its task. That would help Government departments roll out antigen testing in their own sectors – for example, at pilot nightclub events or on university campuses.

It may be the case that this will be given a new boost and Government departments encouraged to engage with it more proactively. Ministers will also look at the use of the certs to enable nightclubs to reopen as well as allowing indoor events, such as gigs, to go ahead.

It is not expected that any new restrictions will be put in place and there is a strong desire within Government to proceed with reopening as safely as possible.