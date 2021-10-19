| 13.5°C Dublin

Ministers weigh up final decisions after being spooked as case numbers rise

Taoiseach Micheál Martin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Gabija Gataveckaite

The coming hours will be crucial as ministers will make final decisions on what restrictions will be lifted this Friday.

Ministers will make the final tough decisions at crunch talks in this morning’s Cabinet meeting, having received advice from the National Public Health Emergency Team (Nphet) last night as to which restrictions should remain.

Friday was supposed to be one of the final moves out of the pandemic, where all legal restrictions would be lifted, apart from mask wearing on public transport, in shops and in healthcare settings.

