Ministers urge people to continue paying TV licence fee after July figure shows major drop

Justice Minister Helen McEntee and Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe have both said people should pay their TV licence, after Media Minister Catherine Martin initially refused to guide the public one way or the other over the RTÉ crisis.

Ms McEntee and Mr Donohoe were speaking at a press conference on the Government’s mid-year expenditure report.

New figures have since shown steep falls in licence revenues in the first half of July compared to the same period last year – with a considerable drop in available funding for the broadcaster if the trend continues.

“I would encourage people to pay it - and I would also remind people what you are paying it for. It's not for one person salary,” said Ms McEntee.

“It is for a fantastic team of people that work across TV, radio and many other areas. It’s for the work that they do in covering everything from current affairs to sport, to culture to entertainment and even religion.

“I would ask people to think about that when they are considering, but I would of course encourage people to pay their TV licence.”

Asked about the implications for the Exchequer in having to make up a funding shortfall to RTÉ – which is already the case - Mr Donohoe said: “Paying the television licence is an essential part of how RTÉ is funded at the moment -- and will be an essential part of how they will be funded in the future.”

He added: “The public purse has many, many different demands on it at the moment, and the television licence - and the collection of it - will be a big part of the answer in the future regarding as how we fund RTÉ and fund the needs of public service broadcasting in our country.”

