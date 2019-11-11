Ministers to meet workers over closure of two peat-burning power stations in the Midlands

The ESB last week announced it would close peat-burning power stations in Shannonbridge, Co Offaly, and Lanesborough, Co Longford after it failed to secure permission to switch them to biomass power stations.

Environment Minister Richard Bruton, Culture Minister Josepha Madigan and Minister of State for the Office of Public Works Kevin ‘Boxer’ Moran will meet union representatives of workers in Offaly and Longford who will lose their jobs as a result of the closures.

The two stations employ up to 90 people between them.

Speaking on Morning Ireland on RTÉ's Radio One, Minister Richard Bruton said that the meeting will be a part of the Government’s commitment to the Just Transition plans, which aims to transition to more sustainable production.

“What we have put forward is a series of initiatives that will mean 700 additional jobs and well over €15m investment being made,” he said.

This is premised on leaving peat by 2030 and the Government has been criticised for the decision to close the two power stations much earlier.

“The intention had been that there would have been a phased withdrawal from peat that would see it wind down over a longer period, but what we need is to make sure that we have long-term sustainable employment,” he said.

“Yes, this is happening much quicker, but we’re putting in place the ingredients of a long-term sustainable strategy. So for workers there will be job opportunities in restoring bogs and they will be very substantial and have similar skills, there will be re-training opportunities.

“There will be alternative opportunities for retro-fitting of homes with higher insulation. And, for those who want it, of course, there will be voluntary exit,” he said.

He said that there will be 300 jobs in the restoration of bogs, 100 in wildlife services, 400 jobs in Midlands retrofitting programme and Bord na Móna will develop another 300 jobs in its diversification plan.

The trip will begin with the minister visiting a rehabilitated bog.

Online Editors