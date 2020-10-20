Minister for Housing Darragh O’Brien has said that Ministers Paschal Donohue and Michael McGrath will engage with banks and other mortgage lenders in an attempt to secure a mortgage moratorium for borrowers.

This comes as tens of thousands of people face being laid off work for the second time this year as the government introduces Level Five restrictions from Wednesday night for six weeks.

Speaking on RTÉ Radio One, Minister O’Brien said government will do all they can for people under pressure due to heightened restrictions.

“My understanding is that Minister for Finance Paschal Donohue and he Minister for Expenditure and Public Reform Michael McGrath will be further engaging with banks in light of the decisions taken [Level Five lockdown].

“As Minister for Housing, the mortgages under my purview, which are the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loans, we have granted a further three-month extension to the mortgage moratorium there and that has been in place for a few weeks.”

Minister O’Brien denied that the state was just stockpiling debt among citizens by seeking to freeze mortgages, saying: “That’s not what we want to do and these are unprecedented times. My colleagues will be engaging with the banks and mortgage lenders when it comes to this as we want to make sure, as best as possible, that the state does what it can to protect people.

“We have shown through the new supports announced such as the restoration of the PUP to the higher rate of €350, of increasing the Wage Subsidy scheme and bringing in an eviction ban that we will not be found wanting when it comes to helping people in any way we can.”

The Minister also addressed the point claiming over 400 people were evicted during the last rent freeze, saying it was not the case.

“There were over 400 eviction notices served, but the eviction ban stopped those from occurring. The only way any small number of those were acted upon was either due to serious anti-social behaviour or due to criminal acts,” Minister O’Brien said.

