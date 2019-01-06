Ministers lobbying RSA to fast-track driver tests for voters in their constituencies

The senior national politicians are personally contacting the RSA seeking to have their constituents bumped up the waiting list for driving tests as other motorists are forced to wait months.

Documents released under the Freedom of Information Act reveal how an email from a senior politician to the RSA on behalf of a constituent can knock weeks, if not months, off waiting times.

In most instances, the RSA responds to the politician with a test date within a couple of weeks of the request at a driving test centre where other motorists could be waiting for as long as seven months. More than 83,000 people are currently waiting for a driving test.

The RSA said drivers who contact the authority directly seeking a short notice test or cancellation appointment are “not treated any less favourably” than those who do so through a politician.

The agency’s website warns the “current high demand” for driving tests mean “it may not always be possible to accommodate applicants who have requested the short notice option”.

RSA chairperson Liz O’Donnell, and Transport Minister Shane Ross at the launch of the 2018 Road Traffic Authority Christmas/New Year campaign. Photo: Colin O'Riordan

Internal RSA correspondence shows almost every politician who contacted the agency in the past six months secured a fast-tracked test date for their constituents or was told the individual was being prioritised for a place on the cancellation list.

In some cases tests are requested with little explanation as to why the motorist being represented should be bumped up the list.

The RSA said proof of requirement for a priority driving test was discontinued as there appeared to be “widespread abuse of compliance” with this practice.

In October, Transport Minister Shane Ross’s constituency office contacted the RSA about a constituent who was facing a six-month wait for a re-test having narrowly failed a recent driving test. Mr Ross said the constituent was on her third provisional licence and was “understandably frustrated” with the long waiting list.

The RSA responded with a test date the following month at the Churchtown Driving Test Centre in South Dublin which has the longest waiting list in the country with some motorists facing seven months delays.

Since June, Agriculture Minister Michael Creed’s constituency office in Cork emailed RSA chief executive Moyagh Murdock on behalf of 10 constituents.

In most cases, Mr Creed's office explained why a test was needed but on other occasions they simply asked for an "urgent" or "expedite date" with no explanation.

In all cases, the RSA responded to the minister's office with a date or to inform him that his constituent was being prioritised for a short notice cancellation date.

Brendan Griffin, Minister of State in the Department of Transport, sought fast-track tests for eight constituents in six months. All needed driving licences for work or college. On all but one occasion he was given a test date.

Yesterday, he insisted "no one is being displaced or skipping the queue. We would often make contact with the RSA to see if there is a vacancy on the cancellation list on behalf of constituents who need a test urgently". Mr Griffin also said new penalties for unaccompanied driving by unlicensed drivers had increased test urgency.

Former Minister of State in Department of Transport Patrick O'Donovan contacted Ms Murdock twice on the same day in July seeking test dates for constituents who needed licences for work.

The RSA responded with test dates in August for motorists at the Newcastle West Driving Test Centre in Limerick, where the average waiting list is four months and the longest is 25 weeks.

In November, Defence Minister Paul Kehoe contacted Ms Murdock directly to ask if she could "expedite" a constituent's test. The RSA responded with a date in December at Gorey test centre in Wexford, where the average wait is four months.

Jim Daly, Minister of State for Older People and Mental Health, made representations on behalf of five constituents. In one case, Mr Daly secured a test within two weeks for a constituent who needed a licence for medical reasons.

On August 30, Alan Kelly, former Minister of State in the Department of Transport, contacted RSA chair Liz O'Donnell on behalf of a constituent who had been on the waiting list since March.

The constituent was booked for a test on September 18 at Nenagh Test Centre in Tipperary where the average wait is three months and the longest is 19 weeks.

Tipperary TD Michael Lowry emailed the RSA about a woman who was due to sit a driving test but was out of the country on holidays. He also wrote on behalf of a constituent who needed a driving licence for work.

Mr Lowry said the woman was asking for "sympathetic consideration" and seeking a test date before July 27. The RSA responded with a test in the same month.

Yesterday, Mr Lowry said he was happy to "help and support" the people of his county and said the RSA should focus on funding the driving test system rather than road safety campaigns.

Fianna Fail TDs Niamh Smyth, James Browne, Willie O'Dea and John McGuinness also made requests on behalf of constituents. As did Sinn Fein's Martin Kenny and Kathleen Funchion.

Sinn Fein said the waiting list times were "scandalous" and said "at times it is acceptable to lobby" if someone urgently needed a licence. Mr O'Dea said he only made representations for "genuine cases".

The RSA was not able to provide a full year of correspondence as emails from politicians are not collated centrally.

An RSA spokesperson said: "In relation to requests for an urgent driving test, whether from a learner driver or on foot of representations from politicians, we advise that we have a short notice option which we fill from those on our priority list.

"It is open to any test candidate to seek an urgent test and our ability to meet these requests depends on capacity at our test centres.

"Most short notice tests arise where a scheduled appointment is cancelled and this slot is then assigned to a person on our priority list.

"Candidates who contact the RSA directly for a short notice test are not treated any less favourably than those who do so through an elected representative.

"We take the view that politicians are legitimately making representations on their behalf and we treat such representations as we would correspondence from the person concerned," the spokesperson added.

Sunday Independent