Ministers at odds with Taoiseach over gardaí’s ability to combat attacks on asylum seekers

The aftermath of a fire on Dublin's Sandwith Street where a group of asylum seekers had been sleeping rough. Photo: Fergal Phillips

Senior ministers are at odds over whether or not there are enough gardaí on the streets to combat attacks on asylum seekers.

Transport Minister Eamon Ryan today said he does not think there is an issue with garda resourcing, despite Taoiseach Leo Varadkar saying he does not believe there are enough gardaí.

Mr Ryan said his view is echoed by Equality Minister Roderic O’Gorman and Justice Minister Simon Harris.

“Having discussed it with Minister Harris and Minister O’Gorman, I think we’re all in agreement that there isn’t a garda resourcing issue here, the problem is those protesters, they’re putting everyone in danger with the nature of their protest, rather than the lack of garda resources,” he said.

“The problem is you have people deciding to organise, to effectively, in a very provocative way, to attack the most vulnerable people in their most vulnerable time. I think the guards have done a really good job, I think they have the resources.”

The Taoiseach was asked yesterday in Limerick if he thought there were enough gardaí on the streets of Dublin city to deal with these attacks.

The Fine Gael leader replied: “I don't.”

Mr Harris said last night that he believes gardaí have sufficient resources to deal with attacks on asylum seekers.

He has met Garda Commissioner Drew Harris in recent days, who has told him they have “operational integrity”, meaning there are enough gardaí to police protests.

The Government has come under pressure to deal with the increasing opposition to asylum seekers after tents of migrants were set on fire in Sandwith Street over the weekend.

Speaking this evening, the Taoiseach's spokeswoman claimed Mr Varadkar was referring to Government's commitment to increase garda numbers when answering questions on Monday.

“He was asked if there are enough gardaí and the reason he said ‘no’ is because we’ve a general commitment to increase garda numbers," she said.

“The reason he answered ‘no’ to the question is because we are determined to increase the number of gardaí.”

She insisted there was "no divergence" in Government on this matter.