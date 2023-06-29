Minister urges water workers to halt strike in 10 local authorities tomorrow

Union members protest about ‘ongoing failure’ of local councils to address concerns.

Water workers who are members of the Unite trade union will strike in 10 local authorities across the country tomorrow.

The Uisce Éireann workers say they are taking industrial action due to “shortcomings” in a new framework for the future delivery of water services.

In a statement, Unite said members would protest about “ongoing failure” of local councils and their representative associations to address these concerns.

Local authorities in Fingal County Council, South Dublin County Council, Louth County Council and Waterford City and County Council have been notified about the industrial action.

Carlow County Council, Tipperary County Council, Cork City and County Council Galway City Council have also been issued with notice.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage called the strike notice by Unite "wholly unjustified and disproportionate,” adding that Minister O’Brien was calling on the union representatives to “call off their strike action and not cause unnecessary difficulties for the public.”

They added that plans were being put in place to “ensure the continued supply of water services tomorrow.”

Members of the union believe there are “shortcomings” in the Framework for the Future Delivery of Water Services document put forward by the Workplace Relations Commission last year.

Unite members rejected these plans, pointing to “the ongoing failure of local authorities and their representative association to engage with Unite regarding what the union believes to be shortcomings in the framework agreement.”

They are seeking a commitment that members transferring to Uisce Éireann will retain their public service status and a strengthening of existing commitments regarding the protection of local authority workers involved in water services delivery.

Members are also seeking a removal of service and age barriers for those wishing to avail of a redundancy option and an amendment of the framework to specify a date and wording for a referendum enshrining public ownership and management of Ireland’s water system in the Constitution.

A spokesperson for the Department of Housing, Local Government and Heritage said the department was “aware of the planned strike action by Unite and is closely following developments.”

They added: “Uisce Éireann and local authorities are in regular contact with each other, as well as with the department, and are working together to put appropriate plans in place to ensure the continued supply of water services.

“The demands by Unite are not in line with the approach taken by the other unions representing water services workers as part of the ITCU group of unions.

"Recent commitments given by Minister O’Brien to water services workers on protection of earnings and allowances should provide adequate reassurance to Unite members that they will benefit from the multiple options available to them under the Framework.”

Minister O’Brien and the department had “every confidence” in the framework and believed it was “the right way forward for all the parties to the transformation process,” they added.

"For workers, in particular it sets out the options that will become available generally, and empowers each worker to decide voluntarily on the option which is best suited to their own individual needs.

"The strike notice by Unite is wholly unjustified and disproportionate, and Minister O’Brien is calling on the union representatives to call off their strike action and not cause unnecessary difficulties for the public.

“The planned course of action as outlined previously is to bring forward a referendum proposal on water ownership for consideration by Government in conjunction with the anticipated recommendation of a proposed referendum on housing once the Housing Commission has reported to Minister O’Brien on that matter.

"In this way, it is intended that definitive proposals, including timelines, for referenda on water and housing will be considered by Government in due course.”